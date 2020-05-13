NCAA
Mark Emmert acknowledges NCAA won’t make the call when it comes to reopening college football

By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The testicularly-challenged NCAA and its emperor-with-no-clothes figurehead have finally acknowledged what everyone knew all along.  Inadvertently, but they acknowledged it.

Earlier this month, the NCAA released nine core principles that will guide the group through reopening collegiate athletics.  Included in that protocol is three phases that will aid in the eventual return of sports at that level.

College football, though, is a different animal. Entirely.  There have been myriad forecasts as to when the season can begin.  If it even begins at all.  On-time, as scheduled.  In October.  In January.  Or even February.  Or, a split season.  Or, as the growing consensus seems to be of late, different conferences starting at different times.  Thus potentially necessitating conference-only slates.

Tuesday, it was reported that Alabama was looking to swap out USC for TCU for its 2020 season opener.  The reason?  Certain parts of California are looking to extend its stay-at-home orders through at least the middle of August.  A Div. II conference in the state has already suspended its entire fall sports season as well.

Subsequent to that, president Mark Emmert told ESPN.com that it’s not the NCAA’s job to determine when sports returns.

Normally, there’s an agreed upon start date for every sport, every season, but under these circumstances, now that’s all been derailed by the pandemic. It won’t be the conferences that can do that, either. It will be the local and state health officials that say whether or not you can open and play football with fans.

We already saw the Oregon governor offering her views on what’s likely to happen in September. The Pac-12 can say, ‘Gee, we’d all like to open up on this date,’ but whether or not you can is going to be ultimately up to the state and local health officials and the campus itself making a decision whether or not they want to go forward.

And there it is.  Conferences, especially Power Fives, in conjunction with state and local officials will determine when college football returns.  Not the NCAA.  As everyone with a pulse knew all along.

Or, as Jay Bilas stated earlier this week:

You have to remember, the NCAA office in Indianapolis has no say over football. And the SEC or the B1G, if they feel like they are safe enough to play football, they’re playing football and the NCAA is not going to be able to stop it.

The NCAA is dead.  Long live the NCAA. At least when it comes to revenue sports like college football.

And don’t be surprised if a Power Five split from The Association is an unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.  One that many in that group will consider long overdue.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral tweets move to Rutgers

Nebraska football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT
Nebraska football fans may have thought they’ve had seen the last of Noah Vedral, but think again.

Late last month, Vedral placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two weeks later, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to Rutgers.

“I have many reasons to be thankful to the University of Nebraska coaches, team and fans,” Vedral wrote. “I am also grateful to have had so many opportunities to continue chasing the dream of football.”

Vedral will be leaving the Nebraska football program as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.

For the record, Nebraska is scheduled to host Rutgers Oct. 24 this season.

RU, incidentally, will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined the Nebraska football in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were epically inept when it came to the passing game.  And that’s being kind.

RU averaged 157.3 yards passing per game.  That figure was 121st out of 130 FBS teams.  They threw just seven touchdowns passes, which were the fourth-fewest.  Their 15 interceptions were tied for the eighth-most.  And the 103.4 passer rating?  Tied for sixth-worst.

So, yes, Greg Schiano‘s squad could use some help at the position.

Vedral will join Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan as experienced members of RU’s quarterback room.  Sitkowski owns nine career starts, Langan eight.  After considering a transfer in early October, Sitkowski opted to remain with the Scarlet Knights.

Virginia adds all-conference FCS WR Ra’Shaun Henry

Virginia football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 8:08 AM EDT
FCS Day continues here at CFT, with Virginia the latest to dip into the lower level of the sport for a football roster addition.

Right below this, we noted that Pitt confirmed the expected addition of Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson. In a release Tuesday, Virginia football announced that Ra’Shaun Henry has been added by head coach Bronco Mendenhall.  The wide receiver signed a grant-in-aid with the university and will enroll at UVA this summer.

As a graduate transfer and as he comes from FCS St. Francis (Pa.), Wilson will be eligible to play for the Cavaliers immediately in 2020.  This will be the 6-3, 195-pound receiver’s lone year of remaining eligibility.

With the Red Flash*, Henry started 14 of the 32 games in which he played.  His best season at the school was his last. In 2019, Henry totaled 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 receptions.  He earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors following that campaign.

All told, Henry leaves SFU with 109 career receptions, 1,359 career receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Henry is at least the third transfer Virginia has added in less than a month.  In mid-April, running back Ronnie Walker Jr. transferred in from Indiana.  Two weeks later, Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson joined the Hoos.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007.  The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six Bowl.

Earlier this month, Virginia joined the growing list of football programs specifically and athletic departments in general to make coronavirus pandemic-related financial cuts.

(*Once again, nobody does nicknames better than the lower level of the sport.  Nobody.)

Pitt confirms addition of FCS transfer Keldrick Wilson

Pitt football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 6:16 AM EDT
Pitt has officially bolstered its football roster with an offensive line addition.

On Twitter this past weekend, Keldrick Wilson announced that he will be transferring into the Pitt football program.  According to 247Sports.com, the offensive lineman chose Pitt over Indiana, USC and, yes, Backyard Brawl rival West Virginia.

Tuesday, Pitt confirmed that the transfer from Hampton has signed with the football team.

“Keldrick was a prospect we focused on from the moment he entered the portal,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is a big and athletic lineman who we expect to immediately compete at offensive tackle. Keldrick has a great personality and is so likable. He will fit in with our team right away and that’s so important for transfers. Our staff can’t wait to coach him.”

As a graduate transfer, Wilson is eligible to play immediately for Pitt football in 2020.  This upcoming campaign with the Panthers will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Wilson took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016 at the FCS school.  In 2017 and 2019, he started 13 of the 21 games in which he played.  Of those baker’s dozen starts, 11 came during the 2019 season.  The North Carolina native missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

“Dear Hampton University,” Wilson wrote in a heartfelt letter announcing his transfer. ” You took a kid who didn’t play in his first 8th-grade football game.  Who didn’t play in his first JV game. You took a humble gifted kid and gave him an opportunity and for that I’m forever grateful. …

“I loved and enjoyed my time at Hampton. I’m proud to be an alumnus at Hampton.  I have met wonderful people here and will always blue and white.”

Northern Illinois loses three starters to transfer portal in one day

Northern Illinois football
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
It was quite an eventful day on the portal front for the Northern Ilinois football program.  Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive series of events.  At all.

On their personal Twiter accounts, a pair of Northern Illinois football players, tight end Mitchell Brinkman (pictured) and defensive tackle Jack Heflin, announced they have entered the NCAA transfer database.  Both players posted copies of the letters they received from the NCAA confirming their respective portal entries.

Additionally, it was confirmed by the Northern Illinois football program that offensive lineman Christopher Perez is in the portal as well.

“With the current rules in place in regard to transfers and graduate transfers,” Thomas Hammock, one of a handful of FBS coaches to take a pay cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic, said in a statement, “we acknowledge it, we respect it and we have a plan moving forward of how we are going to best manage the evolving changes in college football.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

That said, all three of the portal movers were starters for the Huskies.

In leading NIU in tackles for loss with 8½, sacks with three and forced fumbles with three, Heflin started all 11 games in which he played in 2019. MAC coaches named him second-team all-conference this past season.  All told, Heflin started 28 of the 38 games in which he played.

Last season, Brinkman was second on the team in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.  Brinkman was a 10-game starter in 2019 after making a combined four starts entering the campaign.

Since coming to Northern Illinois football from a Kansas junior college in 2018, Perez started 21 of the 22 games in which he played.  11 of those starts came at left guard in 2018, 1o at center in 2019.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.