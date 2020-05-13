Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The quarterback room in the San Diego State football building has officially gotten a little bigger.

In early January, Lucas Johnson took the first step in leaving Georgia Tech by entering the NCAA transfer database. Two months later, Johnson committed to the San Diego State football team. Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference school confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the roster.

Prior to the public announcement, Johnson had signed a grant-in-aid with the university.

Johnson comes into the San Diego State football program as a graduate transfer. Not only that, but he’s armed with another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

The California product was a three-star 2016 signee. He was rated as the No. 33 dual-threat quarterback in the country that cycle.

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson started two of the 14 games in which he played. In the run-heavy Tech offense, Johnson completed 21-of-37 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also totaled 44 yards on 23 carries.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed all of 2018 as a result of a foot injury. That allowed him to qualify for a sixth season of eligibility.

Johnson will be headed to a successful San Diego State football in transition.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement. This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.