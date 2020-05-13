San Diego State football
Getty Images

Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson officially moves on to San Diego State

By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The quarterback room in the San Diego State football building has officially gotten a little bigger.

In early January, Lucas Johnson took the first step in leaving Georgia Tech by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, Johnson committed to the San Diego State football team.  Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference school confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the roster.

Prior to the public announcement, Johnson had signed a grant-in-aid with the university.

Johnson comes into the San Diego State football program as a graduate transfer.  Not only that, but he’s armed with another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

The California product was a three-star 2016 signee.  He was rated as the No. 33 dual-threat quarterback in the country that cycle.

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson started two of the 14 games in which he played.  In the run-heavy Tech offense, Johnson completed 21-of-37 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception.  He also totaled 44 yards on 23 carries.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed all of 2018 as a result of a foot injury.  That allowed him to qualify for a sixth season of eligibility.

Johnson will be headed to a successful San Diego State football in transition.

In early JanuaryRocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.  This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019.  Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.

Ex-Coastal Carolina DE Jeffrey Gunter leaves NC State to transfer back to Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Coastal Carolina is the latest to show that, even as a college football player, you can indeed go home.  Again.

In January of 2019, Jeffrey Gunter opted to transfer from the Coastal Carolina football program. Three weeks later, he tweeted he was transferring to Syracuse… before deleting the tweet. Two days after that, however, Syracuse confirmed the defensive end’s addition to the roster. Feb. 26 of last year, though, Gunter reneged on that commitment, tweeting he would no longer be transferring to Syracuse and would instead move on to NC State.  In January of this year, Gunter entered the NCAA transfer database yet again.

Tuesday, the defensive end announced he had found his next collegiate destination.  Back with the Coastal Carolina football team.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for all my blessings to play the game I love at the college level,” Gunter wrote on Twitter. “I’m so thankful for all my coaches who got me here and my family for sticking with me through this entire process.

“With that being said, I’m blessed to announce I will be returning to Coastal Carolina to go to war with my brothers that I started my journey with.  Ready to join the Black Swarm and continue my college career.”

Gunter will not be leaving NC State as a graduate transfer.  Thus, as he stated in his tweet, he will be seeking a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2020.  What the basis is for the waiver isn’t known.

During his one season with the Wolfpack, Gunter was the Co-Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He had to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

After totaling 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2018 with the Chanticleers, Gunter, a two-star 2017 signee, was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Gunter left was Joe Maglio.  Maglio, however, stepped down in January of 2019.  The program stayed in-house for Moglia’s replacement, elevating offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell.

Nebraska QB Noah Vedral tweets move to Rutgers

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT
2 Comments

Nebraska football fans may have thought they’ve had seen the last of Noah Vedral, but think again.

Late last month, Vedral placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Two weeks later, the quarterback announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer to Rutgers.

“I have many reasons to be thankful to the University of Nebraska coaches, team and fans,” Vedral wrote. “I am also grateful to have had so many opportunities to continue chasing the dream of football.”

Vedral will be leaving the Nebraska football program as a graduate transfer.  He will also have two years of eligibility he can begin using immediately.

For the record, Nebraska is scheduled to host Rutgers Oct. 24 this season.

RU, incidentally, will be Vedral’s third college football home.

Vedral joined the Nebraska football in January of 2018 as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral; that waiver was granted in October of 2018.

During his time with Nebraska football, Vedral started a pair of games.  Both of those starts came this past season.  In that action, he’s completed 36-of-61 pass attempts for 447 yards.  He had no touchdowns and one interception.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights were epically inept when it came to the passing game.  And that’s being kind.

RU averaged 157.3 yards passing per game.  That figure was 121st out of 130 FBS teams.  They threw just seven touchdowns passes, which were the fourth-fewest.  Their 15 interceptions were tied for the eighth-most.  And the 103.4 passer rating?  Tied for sixth-worst.

So, yes, Greg Schiano‘s squad could use some help at the position.

Vedral will join Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan as experienced members of RU’s quarterback room.  Sitkowski owns nine career starts, Langan eight.  After considering a transfer in early October, Sitkowski opted to remain with the Scarlet Knights.

Mark Emmert acknowledges NCAA won’t make the call when it comes to reopening college football

NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

The testicularly-challenged NCAA and its emperor-with-no-clothes figurehead have finally acknowledged what everyone knew all along.  Inadvertently, but they acknowledged it.

Earlier this month, the NCAA released nine core principles that will guide the group through reopening collegiate athletics.  Included in that protocol is three phases that will aid in the eventual return of sports at that level.

College football, though, is a different animal. Entirely.  There have been myriad forecasts as to when the season can begin.  If it even begins at all.  On-time, as scheduled.  In October.  In January.  Or even February.  Or, a split season.  Or, as the growing consensus seems to be of late, different conferences starting at different times.  Thus potentially necessitating conference-only slates.

Tuesday, it was reported that Alabama was looking to swap out USC for TCU for its 2020 season opener.  The reason?  Certain parts of California are looking to extend its stay-at-home orders through at least the middle of August.  A Div. II conference in the state has already suspended its entire fall sports season as well.

Subsequent to that, president Mark Emmert told ESPN.com that it’s not the NCAA’s job to determine when sports returns.

Normally, there’s an agreed upon start date for every sport, every season, but under these circumstances, now that’s all been derailed by the pandemic. It won’t be the conferences that can do that, either. It will be the local and state health officials that say whether or not you can open and play football with fans.

We already saw the Oregon governor offering her views on what’s likely to happen in September. The Pac-12 can say, ‘Gee, we’d all like to open up on this date,’ but whether or not you can is going to be ultimately up to the state and local health officials and the campus itself making a decision whether or not they want to go forward.

And there it is.  Conferences, especially Power Fives, in conjunction with state and local officials will determine when college football returns.  Not the NCAA.  As everyone with a pulse knew all along.

Or, as Jay Bilas stated earlier this week:

You have to remember, the NCAA office in Indianapolis has no say over football. And the SEC or the B1G, if they feel like they are safe enough to play football, they’re playing football and the NCAA is not going to be able to stop it.

The NCAA is dead.  Long live the NCAA. At least when it comes to revenue sports like college football.

And don’t be surprised if a Power Five split from The Association is an unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.  One that many in that group will consider long overdue.

Virginia adds all-conference FCS WR Ra’Shaun Henry

Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FCS Day continues here at CFT, with Virginia the latest to dip into the lower level of the sport for a football roster addition.

Right below this, we noted that Pitt confirmed the expected addition of Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson. In a release Tuesday, Virginia football announced that Ra’Shaun Henry has been added by head coach Bronco Mendenhall.  The wide receiver signed a grant-in-aid with the university and will enroll at UVA this summer.

As a graduate transfer and as he comes from FCS St. Francis (Pa.), Wilson will be eligible to play for the Cavaliers immediately in 2020.  This will be the 6-3, 195-pound receiver’s lone year of remaining eligibility.

With the Red Flash*, Henry started 14 of the 32 games in which he played.  His best season at the school was his last. In 2019, Henry totaled 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 receptions.  He earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors following that campaign.

All told, Henry leaves SFU with 109 career receptions, 1,359 career receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Henry is at least the third transfer Virginia has added in less than a month.  In mid-April, running back Ronnie Walker Jr. transferred in from Indiana.  Two weeks later, Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson joined the Hoos.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007.  The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six Bowl.

Earlier this month, Virginia joined the growing list of football programs specifically and athletic departments in general to make coronavirus pandemic-related financial cuts.

(*Once again, nobody does nicknames better than the lower level of the sport.  Nobody.)