Count the Big Ten as the next Power Five shot to drop.

In late April, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person. A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well. Then, May 4, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same. The next day, it was ditto for Conference USA.

May 6, the Big 12 became the first Power Five to go virtual for Media Days. The Pac-12 quickly followed suit. Friday, the Big Ten did the inevitable as well.

In a release, the B1G announced that its Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held as scheduled. The event had been scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago.

“[Media Days] will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media,” the release stated. “The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.”

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:

AAC — Virtual, to be determined

ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina

Big Ten — Virtual, to be determined

Big 12 — Virtual, to be determined

Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined

MAC — Virtual, to be determined

MWC — Virtual, to be determined

Pac-12 — Virtual, to be determined

SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia

Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana