After a brief reprieve, the transfer portal continues to be unkind to the Texas State football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Devin Henderson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That would be the defensive lineman’s first step in leaving the Texas State football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If Henderson were to land at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the lineman with three years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.

Henderson was a two-star member of the Texas State football Class of 2019. The LaPorte, Texas, native didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and used his redshirt season.

Henderson is at least the fourth Texas State football player to enter the portal this year.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.

Conversely, offensive lineman JP Urquidez transferred in from Texas in late April. Or, more specifically, he committed to the Bobcats.