Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: ‘Severe case of homesickness’ at root of five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy’s USC-Texas conundrum

THE SYNOPSIS: The five-star 2019 California prospect signed with USC. Then transferred to Texas. Then moved back to the Trojans.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky dismisses LB charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana

THE SYNOPSIS: Yep, that’ll lead to Ye Olde Boot.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida AD Jeremy Foley suggests no long-term revival of Gators-Hurricanes

THE SYNOPSIS: In August of last year, a future Florida-Miami home-and-home was confirmed. For the 2024 (Gainesville) and 2025 (Miami Gardens) season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Michigan has offensive coordinator position endowed

THE SYNOPSIS: Well-endowed, actually. To the tune of $3 million.

2013

THE HEADLINE: As expected, Paterno family files suit against the NCAA

THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the family of the disgraced College Football Hall of Famer voluntarily dismissed the suit. There was no settlement in any form or fashion. Because, well.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Michigan recruit says he’s received death threats over Twitter stunt

THE SYNOPSIS: Logan Tuley-Tillman had burned Ohio State recruiting material. OSU fans didn’t take kindly. And, as we’ve stated myriad times, the rivalry that is The Game has no offseason.