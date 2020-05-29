college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the Paterno family filing a lawsuit against the NCAA

By John TaylorMay 29, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: ‘Severe case of homesickness’ at root of five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy’s USC-Texas conundrum
THE SYNOPSIS: The five-star 2019 California prospect signed with USC.  Then transferred to Texas.  Then moved back to the Trojans.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky dismisses LB charged with trafficking cocaine, marijuana
THE SYNOPSIS: Yep, that’ll lead to Ye Olde Boot.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida AD Jeremy Foley suggests no long-term revival of Gators-Hurricanes
THE SYNOPSIS: In August of last year, a future Florida-Miami home-and-home was confirmed.  For the 2024 (Gainesville) and 2025 (Miami Gardens) season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Michigan has offensive coordinator position endowed
THE SYNOPSIS: Well-endowed, actually.  To the tune of $3 million.

2013

THE HEADLINE: As expected, Paterno family files suit against the NCAA
THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the family of the disgraced College Football Hall of Famer voluntarily dismissed the suit.  There was no settlement in any form or fashion.  Because, well.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Michigan recruit says he’s received death threats over Twitter stunt
THE SYNOPSIS: Logan Tuley-Tillman had burned Ohio State recruiting material.  OSU fans didn’t take kindly.  And, as we’ve stated myriad times, the rivalry that is The Game has no offseason.

Texas State has another player enter transfer portal

Texas State football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
After a brief reprieve, the transfer portal continues to be unkind to the Texas State football program.

According to 247Sports.com, Devin Henderson has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That would be the defensive lineman’s first step in leaving the Texas State football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

If Henderson were to land at another FBS program, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave the lineman with three years of eligibility he could use starting in 2021.

Henderson was a two-star member of the Texas State football Class of 2019.  The LaPorte, Texas, native didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and used his redshirt season.

Henderson is at least the fourth Texas State football player to enter the portal this year.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database.  A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal.

Conversely, offensive lineman JP Urquidez transferred in from Texas in late April.  Or, more specifically, he committed to the Bobcats.

Stanford transfer RB Trevor Speights officially commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Once again, Notre Dame has added a Power Five football player.  And this one has been decidedly expected.

In early JanuaryTrevor Speights became one of more than a dozen Stanford players who had entered the NCAA transfer database. A month later, it was reported that Notre Dame football was viewed as the front-runner early on in the process.

In an update earlier this week, Speights confirmed that Notre Dame is still very much in play.  As is, oddly enough, Rice.

Thursday night, Speights confirmed that, yes, he is moving on to the Notre Dame football team.

“I am thankful for my time at Stanford and for everyone who has helped me while I was there,” the back wrote on Twitter. “It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pursue my dreams on and off the field. I’m thankful to have had great teammates whom I have created lifelong bonds with.  I look forward to what y’all do in the future. I will miss y’all! …

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process.  It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.”

Speights, incidentally, will head to South Bend as a graduate transfer.

Familiarity certainly played a role in the decision.

Lance Taylor was the running backs coach at Stanford before taking the same job with Notre Dame football in January of last year.  He was Speights’ position coach and helped recruit him to the Cardinal.

Speights was a three-star 2016 signee.  After rushing for 363 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in 2017-18, Speights didn’t record a carry in 2019.

Boston College DT Adam Korutz gets sucked into transfer portal

Boston College football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
For the second time this month, Boston College has taken a personnel hit from the football transfer portal.

Last week, offensive lineman Elijah Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, defensive tackle Adam Korutz did the same.  247Sports.com was the first to report the impending departure from the Boston College football team.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Korutz was a three-star member of the Boston College football Class of 2016.  The Johnson City, New York, native was the No. 11 player regardless of position in the empire state.  He was the highest-rated tackle in the class that year for the Eagles.

The 6-2, 290-pound lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.  All told, Korutz played in nine games the past three seasons.  Five of those appearances came during the 2019 campaign.

Korutz will be leaving BC as a graduate transfer.  That will allow the lineman to play immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

The twin departures, incidentally, came shortly after Boston College unofficially added Ohio State transfer wide receiver Jaelen Gill to its football roster.

UConn announces future games vs. FIU, Temple and Wyoming

UConn football
By John TaylorMay 28, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
UConn is, once again, getting its football independent schedule on.

This year alone, UConn announced future games against Power Five opponents in Ohio State (HERE), Syracuse (HERE), Michigan (HERE) and North Carolina (HERE).  For the game against the Buckeyes alone, the Huskies will pull in a cool $1.95 million.

Wednesday, UConn announced another batch of additions to its future football slates.  None of them, though, that claim Power Five membership.  In a release, the university confirmed that “[t]he UConn football team has entered into agreements to compete against Temple, Wyoming and Florida International in future years.”

The matchup with Wyoming will be a one-off affair.  And is one that came about because of the Clemson-Georgia game announced earlier this year.  Looking ahead, the Huskies and Cowboys will square off Sept.  25, 2021, at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

As it pertains to FIU, those two schools agreed to a standard home-and-home series.  The first is scheduled for Oct. 8, 2022, in Miami. The return game is set for Oct. 14, 2023, in East Hartford.

The 2021 game vs Wyoming and the 2022 game vs. FIU?  That will mark the first time UConn has played either in football.

Temple, though, is another matter entirely when it comes to historical connections.

First, the latest.  The two Northeast programs have agreed to three future games.  Two of those will take place at the home of the Owls (Oct. 10, 2026; Sept. 30, 2028), one at the home of the Huskies (Sept. 4, 2017).

The schools first met in 1963.  As FBS programs, though, they’ve played 14 times.  That first meeting came in 2001, the last in 2019.  Temple leads the all-time series 9-5.  Included in that is five wins in the last six meetings.