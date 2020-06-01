The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 1, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 distributes record $38.8 million

THE SYNOPSIS: That’s per school. And, this year, that number has dropped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Despite first-round potential in MLB Draft, Lincoln Riley expects Kyler Murray to be Sooners QB

THE SYNOPSIS: Murray was indeed selected in the first round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. The ninth player selected, in fact. Murray, though, remained true to the Sooners. And claimed the Heisman Trophy later that year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bill Snyder confirms, defends decision to limit transferring WR’s options

THE SYNOPSIS: The legendary Kansas State head coach was usually the classiest guy in college football. This wasn’t one of those times.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Mack Brown not ruling out a return to coaching ‘if the right situation came up’

THE SYNOPSIS: In November of 2018, Brown indeed returned. To both coaching and North Carolina. And he’s been killing it both on and off the field.

2015

THE HEADLINE: UAB football to be reinstated and return to C-USA play… eventually

THE SYNOPSIS: The program was shuttered the previous December. It officially returned in 2017. A year later, the Blazers won the Conference USA championship. And claimed their first-ever bowl win.

2012

THE HEADLINE: SEC unanimously supports top-four playoff model

THE SYNOPSIS: Obviously, this was the model the College Football Playoff went with. The SEC has won three (Alabama 2015, 2017; LSU 2019) of the CFP title games. Clemson has won two, while Ohio State won the inaugural one.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Maize & blue t-shirt mocks Jim Tressel’s demise

THE SYNOPSIS: Michigan fans took great glee in the resignation of the Sweatervest. “Vest in peace,” the t-shirt read. On an unrelated note, Tressel went 9-1 vs. U-M. All told, Ohio State has won 18 of the last 19 meetings in the rivalry.