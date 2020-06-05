East Carolina football
Oklahoma’s Ryan Jones is fifth Power Five transfer added by East Carolin in two months

By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
When it comes to Power Five transfers this cycle, not many Group of Five schools can keep u[ with East Carolina football.

In mid-April, NC State offensive lineman Justin Chase moved on to ECU. On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Five days later, Arkansas running back Chase Hayden committed as well.  Not long after, offensive lineman Avery Jones confirmed his move in from North Carolina, too.

Fast-forward a month, and the Pirates are back on a Power Five kick.  On Twitter Friday,  Oklahoma’s Ryan Jones revealed that he has committed to the East Carolina football program.  In a subsequent conversation with 247Sports.com, the linebacker — who Will Likely convert to tight end/slot receiver at ECU — explained his decision.

“With the relationship I developed with [tight ends/inside receivers coach Fontel] Mines and the rest of the staff there,” Jones stated, “and the fact that it’s back in my home state where my parents can come watch every game again just like it was in high school, it really made ECU a no-brainer for me.”

Jones was a four-star member of the 2017 recruiting class for the Sooners.  The Charlotte native was rated as the No. 6 player regardless of position in the Tar Heel State.

Jones took a redshirt as a true freshman in Norman.  The past two seasons, he started three of the 18 games in which he played.  In that action, he was credited with 36 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and one interception.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Arkansas places RB T.J. Hammonds back on scholarship

Arkansas football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
The up-and-down career of one Arkansas football player is on the uptick.

In late February of last year, then-head coach Chad Morris confirmed that T.J. Hammonds was not a part of his Arkansas football team “right now” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order.  Three months later, Hammonds was back with the program.

In late August, however, Morris announced that Hammonds would be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season.  Hammonds ultimately returned for the fifth game of the 2019 campaign.  Upon his initial return in May, however, Hammonds had his scholarship stripped.

Morris, though, was fired.  Wednesday, Morris’ replacement confirmed that Hammonds is back on scholarship.

We’re happy to be able to do that,” Sam Pittman said about the move. “He’s fast. He’s got a lot of speed. You can beat two ways as far as physically. You can beat them with speed or you can beat them bigness. You can eat them with large humans. Right now it’s a little faster for us to get fast guys than it is get a whole team of big guys.

“He’s fast, but the bottom line is he did what we asked him to do in school and he did what we asked him to do in the offseason in the eight-week program when we were here. He’s athletic and he did what we asked him to do so, in my opinion, he earned the right to get his scholarship back.”

His first three seasons with the Razorbacks, three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, ran for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came in 2018, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown that season.

After returning from his suspension last season, Hammonds ran for 65 yards and caught four passes for 10 yards.  He’ll be a fifth-year senior in 2020.

Penn State football players permitted to start returning to campus June 8

Penn State football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Add Penn State to the burgeoning list of Power Five football programs returning.

Last month, the NCAA announced that it would allow schools to bring its student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1.  The SEC subsequently confirmed its players would be permitted to start returning June 8Ohio State, Indiana and Illinois from the Big Ten will be doing the same on the same date.  And, as far as that goes, so are ClemsonLouisville and Pitt.  Nebraska, meanwhile, started June 1.

Thursday, Penn State announced a phased return of student-athletes, including football players, that will commence June 8.  The school stated that 75 football players will be returning on that date.  Currently, there are 106 players listed on the program’s online roster.

Exactly which players will be returning in the initial phase is unclear.

While the players will start returning June 8, they won’t begin voluntary workouts until a week later. “Student-athletes have begun a prescribed quarantine in preparation for their return to campus and will be tested and quarantined upon their return,” the school stated. “Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15.” Those workouts will be overseen by a combination of Nittany Lions strength staff and medical personnel.

“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” said PSU athletic director Sandy Barbour in a statement. “We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.

“We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” continued Barbour. “Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities.”

The school also unveiled the protocols that will be in place upon the players’ return.

  • Education for all student-athletes, coach and staff on Penn State’s COVID safety protocols.
  • Mandatory daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes, coaches and staff.
  • Required use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
  • Adherence to social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, including the use of smaller groups for performance enhancement session.
  • Enhanced cleaning for all athletics facilities.
  • Limited and monitored access to facilities.

Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at home against Kent State Sept. 5.

After being ruled out for 2020 season — and with his football future in doubt — Clemson WR Justyn Ross vows he’s going to ‘shock the world’

Justyn Ross Clemson
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 11:55 AM EDT
If you’re betting against Clemson standout Justyn Ross, do so at your own peril.

Justyn Ross was very limited as Clemson worked its way through a spring football practice that was ultimately scuttled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  In lieu of an official explanation from the program, rumors of the seriousness of Ross’ health issues had been bouncing off the vast expanses of the Internet.

In mid-March, Dabo Swinney attempted to clear the air, saying that the standout wide receiver is “perfectly fine” even as he’s dealing with what’s being described as “stinger symptoms.” Late last month, however, it was reported that Ross will undergo surgery this month.  A Clemson football official subsequently confirmed that a medical procedure is in the offing.

This past Monday, Swinney confirmed that Ross will undergo surgery this month.  In doing so, Swinney also confirmed that the receiver will miss the entire 2020 season.  And, it’s a congenital neck issue that could potentially end his playing career.

On Twitter Thursday, though, Ross vowed to “shock the world.”

Ross was the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama in the Class of 2018, and he has more than lived up to the recruiting hype.

His first two seasons with the Clemson football program, Ross has totaled 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 receptions.  This past season, caught 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

In four career College Football Playoff games, Ross has a statline of 23-424-3. for the Tigers

Texas WR Brennan Eagles tweets he’ll ‘never play another snap’ amidst racial injustice, police brutality

Texas football
By John TaylorJun 5, 2020, 9:36 AM EDT
Not sure how I missed this on a very eventful Thursday, but the heartfelt thoughts of a Texas football player deserve to be heard by everyone.

Amidst protests against racial injustice and police brutality, Tom Herman has been one of a handful of head coaches who have been very vocal on issues that directly impact his Longhorn players.  Most of whom are black.

“[I]f you’re going to cheer them and love them for three-and-a-half hours a Saturday in the fall, you better have the same feelings for them off the field, because they’re human beings,” the Texas football coach said earlier this week. “They deserve the same amount of respect and human rights that all of us do in this country when we agreed on the social contract to be a member of the United States.”

In that same conversation, Herman also talked about not censoring any of his players on social media. “[S]ay what’s on your heart. You have a voice. Use it. And you know, I support them in that,” the coach said.

In that vein, UT wide receiver Brennan Eagles took to Twitter very early Thursday morning.  And suggested that he could very well sideline himself from football for the foreseeable future because of the current climate.

Below are the wide receiver’s own words.

Okay so for all my brothers out there that are student-athletes, do you really think athletics should be a man focus right now during this time that we live in? At the end of the day if that is the main focus I find you blind to the fact that your platform can change this.  Thousands of people come to watch for entertainment, revenue is built from that, money is generated from us. If it wasn’t for athletics we wouldn’t have coaches/trainers. Doctors wouldn’t [perform] as many [surgeries], etc. the list goes on. I’ll be [damned] if you think I’ll play another snap with the platform I have that [affects the] majority of people that contribute to the sport who don’t actually play. Know your value is all I’m saying. Athletics brings people together all over but at the end of the day I’m not going to play another snap knowing what’s going on in our society due to color and the system being broken… I just can’t… let’s look at the bigger picture. Don’t care if you yellow or blue that goes for every athlete/supporter out there.

Last season, Brennan was third on the Longhorns in receptions (32) and receiving yards (522).  He was also tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns (six).  With the departures of Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, Brennan will be UT’s leading returning receiver.  If he actually returns, of course.

One final note: Thursday evening, Texas Longhorn football players, coaches and UT staffers, along with members of the University of Texas and City of Austin police departments, marched from Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium to the footsteps of the Texas State Capitol building.  In solidarity against racial injustice and police brutality.

“If you fail to realize what’s going on in front of you, when you see it every day, on social media you see how we’ve been viewed throughout history and the way we’ve been treated, you’re close-minded and you’re part of the problem,” safety Caden Sterns said after the march.

“You have to educate yourself. As white people, you got to educate yourself, because it’s right in front of you. All you’ve got to do is just look. The only way not to see this is if you clearly just turn around.