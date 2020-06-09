The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Aaron Hernandez teammate Tony Joiner becomes second member of 2007 Florida team charged with murder

THE SYNOPSIS: Joiner was accused of murdering his girlfriend three years before. The victim, Heyzel Obando, was a 26-year-old mother of two girls.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Latest Heisman odds have Stanford’s Bryce Love, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor out front

THE SYNOPSIS: Love was at 5/1, Taylor at 7/1. The latter finished ninth in the voting, the former wasn’t even in the Top 10. In fairness to Love, his 2018 campaign was an injury-plagued one. As for that year’s Heisman winner? Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray‘s odds were 20/1.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops: ‘It’s not my intention to coach again. We’ll see what comes’

THE SYNOPSIS: Stoops did return to coaching — in the now-defunct XFL. He was also rumored to be interested in the Florida State job. Obviously, nothing came out of that situation.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida names Ben Hill Griffin Stadium field after Steve Spurrier

THE SYNOPSIS: Certainly, The OBC was well-deserving such an honor in The Swamp.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Mississippi State assistant coach’s house the scene of heroin (and live chicken) bust

THE SYNOPSIS: Offseason headlines, y’all! It should be noted that the then-assistant, Deshea Townsend, merely owned the house as a rental property.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Parole Tide: Harvey Updyke to be released from jail Monday

THE SYNOPSIS: I was damn-proud of that headline. And rightly so. Don’t @ me.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Pryor’s attorney hints at legal action, makes NCAA-slavery connection

THE SYNOPSIS: You think that one caused a bit of a dustup in the comments? And on Twitter?