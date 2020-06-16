A story arc involving Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State football program has come full circle. With a dubious, at best, acknowledgment from a 52-year-old man.

Monday, a photo surfaced of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wearing a t-shirt with the OAN logo emblazoned on the front. For those unaware of what One America News — or One America News Network — is, CNN once described it as “the little-watched right-wing news channel.” OAN is also very pro-President Donald Trump, even describing itself as one of the “greatest supporters of Trump.”

One of the most talented players on the Oklahoma State football roster, Chuba Hubbard, publicly blasted his coach. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.

Tuesday evening, Gundy issued a video of his own in which he apologized for the situation. “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable,” the coach stated.

“I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort which has been caused over the past two days. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family near and far will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

Just a couple of things. One, Mike Gundy openly espoused the virtues of OAN back in April. Unprompted. And he’s just now discovering its stance on BLM? And, two, Gundy never addressed the racially-tinged allegations made by some former OSU football players in the aftermath of Hubbard’s initial tweet of rebuke.

While the apology rings hollow on a couple of fronts, his current players have accepted it. Or, are at least encouraged by it.

This took a lot of courage. Respect. https://t.co/ZKIIHOKykP — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 16, 2020