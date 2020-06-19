The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Big Ten coaches on hot seat: Record revenues mean those big buyouts don’t mean quite as much
THE SYNOPSIS: Just two B1G programs will have different coaches in 2020. Chris Ash was fired by Rutgers. And Mark Dantonio “stepped down” at Michigan State.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Lincoln Riley will (barely) make more than his starting QB in 2018
THE SYNOPSIS: The head coach made $4.8 million in guaranteed compensation. Kyler Murray, the ninth-overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, was paid a $4.7 million signing bonus.
2016
THE HEADLINE: Tennessee lands eight commitments in one day
THE SYNOPSIS: The 2017-18 seasons produced a combined nine wins. Vols fans can only hope this year’s recruiting rush produces better on-field results.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh effect helping to turn around ticket sales at Michigan
THE SYNOPSIS: In five seasons under Harbaugh, the Wolverines have finished third or fourth in The Big Ten East four times. U-M is also 0-5 vs. rival Ohio State.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Mark Emmert once again suggests paying players would doom college sports
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, players are about to earn money off their own name, image and likeness. With the begrudging approval of the NCAA.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel’s angry tweet was fueled by a… parking ticket?
THE SYNOPSIS: What do we always say? Johnny Football gonna Johnny Football, y’all.
2010
THE HEADLINE: Dr. Lou: Notre Dame should join Big Ten
THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, many observers align with Holtz’s opinion. Except for those whose opinions matter most. Ya know, the ones who reside in South Bend.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh Steers Around the NFL Question
THE SYNOPSIS: On Jan. 7, 2011, Harbaugh officially left Stanford for the San Francisco 49ers.
Eastern Michigan is the latest to be on the losing end of a football portal maneuver.
According to 247Sports.com, Ty Eddington (pictured, center) has opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. It’s the first step in a potential move away from the Eastern Michigan football team.
Eddington will be leaving the Eagles as a graduate transfer. The upcoming season will serve as the defensive lineman’s final season of eligibility.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Eddington came to the Eagles as a junior college transfer prior to the 2018 season. The past two years, Eddington has played in 15 games. The lineman started six of those appearances, including three of four games in which he played in 2019.
In his time with the MAC school, Eddington was credited with 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and a half sack.
EMU is coming off a 6-7 campaign that ended with a QuickLane Bowl loss to Pitt. The Eagles have now played in a bowl game three of the past four years, the only time in school history that’s ever happened.
Creighton’s 28 wins (in six seasons) are already fifth-most in the program’s history.
Baylor football is benefitting from the upheaval in Iowa City.
Amidst allegations that he directly contributed to “racial disparities in the Iowa football program,” Chris Doyle and Iowa parted ways earlier this week. In between, the strength & conditioning coach’s son, Hawkeyes linebacker Dillon Doyle, announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer database.
A little over a week later, the younger Doyle announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Baylor football.
“I’m excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University,” the player tweeted. “I’d like to thank Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone who supported me through my recruitment.
“Baylor provides a special situation to be a part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can’t wait to get started.
Barring something out of the ordinary, Doyle will have to sit out the 2020 season for the Bears. He would, though, have two seasons of eligibility to use in Waco.
Doyle was a three-star member of the Iowa football Class of 2018. The Iowa City native was the No. 4 recruit regardless of position in the Hawkeye State.
As a true freshman, Doyle appeared in four games. That allowed him to use a redshirt for that first season. This past season, Doyle started three of the 13 games in which he played. He was credited with 23 tackles and a forced fumble.
The Rutgers football program is mourning the passing of one of the all-time greats at RU as Nate Toran died last weekend at the age of 66. Below is a portion of the press release the school sent out mourning the standout’s passing:
Rutgers football mourns the passing of Nate Toran, one of the greatest players in program history and a member of the inaugural class inducted into the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame. The two-time All-America selection from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, died Saturday at 66.
Toran is survived by his wife, Jackie, son, Nathaniel, and daughter, Marcy, as well as three grandchildren, Xavier, Molly and Lincoln, his sister, Carolyn, two brothers, Melvin and Harvey, and his two nieces and four nephews. Toran will be laid to rest in New Jersey and in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
A four-year letterwinner from 1973-76, Toran is the Scarlet Knights’ all-time leader with 52 career sacks, 23 more than second place in the school record book. That includes the top three single-season sack marks: 19 (1974), 17 (1976) and 16 (1975).
Toran served as a captain for the 11-0 1976 team that led the nation in total defense (179.2), scoring defense (7.4) and rushing yards allowed (83.9). The defensive lineman ended his career with 18 consecutive wins, a school record.
“On the field, I’m not playing just for myself,” Toran said in 1975. “If I do something well, I don’t dwell on it. All the team members help each other out, and no one person can really take the credit. We all have a lot of respect for each other. Still, for me there is nothing like the pleasure I get from sacking a quarterback.
…
Toran would sign with the Philadelphia Eagles before suffering a career-ending injury. He later would become one of the nine members of the first Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame class in 1988. Securing four degrees, Toran was also enshrined in the New Jersey Sports Writers Hall of Fame.
A staple of the SEC Network is set to undergo a pretty significant shakeup. Reportedly.
“SEC Nation” is an SEC Network pregame show in the vein of ESPN’s wildly-popular College GameDay. Like its corporate cousin, “SEC Nation” originates from a different conference campus every Saturday of the college football season. Debuting in 2014, three original personalities remain: Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum and Marcus Spears.
Come to the 2020 season, per one report, Tebow will be the lone surviving original. According to the New York Post, both Finebaum and Spears are leaving the show. From the Post‘s report:
Finebaum and Spears are leaving SEC Network’s version of “GameDay” on their own accord. Finebaum, who was on the program for six years, will continue on his radio/TV show and his many appearances on ESPN.
Spears is receiving a promotion as he will appear more regularly on the revamped “NFL Live.”
The same source is reporting that “Bachelorette star/college football analyst Jordan Rodgers will be added to the show.” Host Laura Rutledge is expected to remain with the show in the same capacity. Rutledge joined “SEC Nation” as a reporter in 2016 before moving into her hosting duties the following season. Joe Tessitore was the original host of the show.
Rodgers, the younger brother of former Cal and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, played quarterback at Vanderbilt from 2010-12. Hec was the starter for the final year and a half of his time with the Commodores.
It’s expected that Rodgers will do his “SEC Nation” duties gameday morning, then pull a Kirk Herbstreit and call a game on the SEC Network that night.