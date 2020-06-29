In his first year in Fayetteville, new Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is making some transfer portal hay. Especially when it comes to Power Five players.

Already this offseason, Arkansas has added five players with Power Five experience to its football roster. This past weekend, Jaquayln Crawford made it a half-dozen as the Oklahoma transfer announced on Twitter his commitment to Arkansas football. The wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database way back in November of last year.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Crawford will have to sit out his first season with Arkansas football. That would leave him with two years of eligibility to start using with the Razorbacks in 2021.

Crawford was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 9 athlete in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Texas. Of the 23 members of OU’s class that year, only seven signees were rated higher than Crawford.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Crawford played in just one game — the 2018 Kansas win last November — during his time with the Sooners.

As alluded to earlier, Crawford is the sixth transfer added this cycle from Power Five schools. He’s also the seventh overall.

Those other six are linebacker Levi Draper (Oklahoma), quarterback Feleipe Franks (Florida), defensive back Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State), defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (Clemson) and kicker AJ Reed (Duke).