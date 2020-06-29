Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The UTSA football has been very adept at using the transfer portal to bolster its roster the past couple of months.

In early May, UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle officially signed with the UTSA football team. Late last month, Oklahoma defensive end Ron Taum Jr. committed to the Conference USA school.

A month after Tatum’s commitment, Julon Williams did the same via Twitter. The Houston wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this month.

Williams won’t be coming to UTSA football as a graduate transfer. As a result, he’ll have to sit out the 2020 season for the Roadrunners. Barring an unlikely waiver, of course. That will leave the receiver two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Williams was a three-star member of the Houston football Class of 2018. He was also the highest-rated signee for the Cougars that cycle.

The production on the field, however, failed to match that recruiting pedigree. In two seasons, the Converse, Texas, native played in just two games. Both of those appearances came as a true freshman.

In that limited action, Williams caught three passes for 61 yards.

UTSA is coming off a 4-8 2019 football campaign. That led to Frank Wilson being fired in December and Jeff Traylor being hired a week later.