The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Former Clemson, East Carolina RB Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident
THE SYNOPSIS: Dye was a member of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016 and the runners-up squad in 2015.
2019
THE HEADLINE: Alabama football staff member arrested for DUI for second time since being hired
THE SYNOPSIS: This most certainly isn’t part of The Process™. Josh Chapman played his college football for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. As of this posting, he remains as part of the extended UA football staff.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Four-star QB-turned-minor league baseball player has football offers from three SEC schools
THE SYNOPSIS: Cord Sandberg ultimately chose Auburn over LSU, NC State. In three career appearances, Sandberg completed six of his eight pass attempts for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 70 yards on 10 carries. The Florida native will be a redshirt sophomore this coming season.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Arkansas, Notre Dame announce future home-and-home
THE SYNOPSIS: The Lou Holtz Bowl, y’all! The two teams will meet in South Bend Sept. 12 this season. The back-end of the home-and-home is set for 2025 in Fayetteville.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Disturbing security video of FSU QB De’Andre Johnson (allegedly) punching woman surfaces
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State dismissed Johnson very shortly after the video was released.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer finally talks Aaron Hernandez; says blaming him is ‘irresponsible’
THE SYNOPSIS: These were Meyer’s first public comments on the former Gator star’s stunning fall from glory.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State to answer NCAA charges on Friday
THE SYNOPSIS: The so-called Tat-gate violations had already cost Jim Tressel his job as the Buckeyes head coach. And would’ve cost a handful of players, including Terrelle Pryor, five games in 2011. Pryor, though, entered the 2011 Supplemental Draft.
Thanks to NC State football, Penn State has some unique company on the recruiting trail. With a bit of a positional twist.
Back in April, a set of two 2021 prospects, cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Kobe King committed to Penn State football. If they follow through, it’s believed that the Kings will be the first set of twins to play for the Nittany Lions.
Fast-forward nearly three months later, and Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough committed to NC State football over the Fourth of July holiday. Like the Kings, the Seabroughs are twin brothers. What sets them apart, though, is that they play the same position — tight end.
“The Day Has Come!! The day for us to announce [where] we will be furthering our education, and athletic careers!!” Cedric wrote on his Twitter account. “But first we would like to give the highest praise to our ‘Lord and Savior’ for blessing us beyond measures over these years!! He has delivered blessings after blessings and we’re nothing but thankful. We would also like to thank all [our] coaches, teachers, Friends, family & distant families for helping us stay on the right track and focused!! Big shout out to our dad for starting us off grinding [an] early age, letting us know nothing in life is gonna be handed to you!!
“But the time has come… me and my twin brother will be verbally committing to NC-STATE UNIVERSITY.”
Both of the Seabrough brothers are three-star 2021 prospects. Cedric (6-4, 220 pounds) is rated as the No. 32 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite, Fredrick (6-4, 215 pounds) the No. 38. The former is also the No. 57 recruit regardless of position in the state of Georgia, the latter the No. 70.
The return to head coach for Mark Hudspeth will be a surprising one-and-done.
Late last week, Austin Peay announced that Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors. Hudspeth was getting ready to enter his second season with the FCS program.
According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons. It does, though, appear that the decision to step away from the profession is a temporary one.
“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Mark Hudspeth said in a statement. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”
His lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one. The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record. Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs. That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.
“First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights,” said athletic director Gerald Harrison. “His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We’ll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built.”
Prior to Austin Peat, Hudspeth spent seven seasons (2011-17) as the head coach at Louisiana. His first four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 9-4 each year. A three-year run of 4-8, 6-7, 5-7 led to his dismissal in December of 2017.
There’s be more attrition in the quarterback room for LSU football than just Joe Burrow.
In mid-March, Ed Orgeron confirmed that quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended by the Tigers. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules. Four months later, Parrish is no longer listed on the official online LSU football roster.
247Sports.com was the first to notice the deletion.
Parrish’s next move Will Likely be to the NCAA transfer database. Which, of course, means…
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Parrish was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class. The Alabama native was rated as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in that year’s class. His true freshman season, Parrish didn’t see the field. That will allow him to enter the 2020 season as a redshirt freshman.
Myles Brennan will continue as the overwhelming favorite to take over for Burrow as the starter under center. Prior to whatever issue led to the suspension and removal from the team, Parrish had been seen as the likely No. 2 option to Brennan. A pair of true freshman early enrollees, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, are also on the roster as well.
Brennan, Finley and Johnson are the only scholarship quarterbacks currently on the LSU football roster.
The scheduling tear for Troy football continues.
Troy and UAB announced a future home-and-home football series in early May. Then another earlier this month. In between, future games versus Missouri (HERE), Iowa (HERE) and Army (HERE) were added as well. Late last week, Troy was at it again as the football program confirmed yet another home-and-home, this one with UMass.
Friday, Troy announced yet another future matchup. According to a release, the Sun Belt Conference school will square off with Nicholls State Aug. 30 of 2025. The matchup with the FCS opponent will be played at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
The two programs, former conference rivals, are very familiar with one another. From the school’s release on the renewal:
Troy and Nicholls State have a long history dating back to 1973 and continuing through Troy’s years as a member of the Southland Conference. The Trojans have enjoyed the upper hand with a 20-6-1 advantage in the series including four straight victories before the series halted in 2001.
After winning 10-plus games in three straight seasons from 2016-18, Troy tumbled to a 5-7 record in 2019. That was the Trojans’ first season under Chip Lindsey. Lindsey replaced Neal Brown, who left to take the head job at West Virginia.