The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Former Clemson, East Carolina RB Tyshon Dye dies in drowning accident

THE SYNOPSIS: Dye was a member of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016 and the runners-up squad in 2015.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama football staff member arrested for DUI for second time since being hired

THE SYNOPSIS: This most certainly isn’t part of The Process™. Josh Chapman played his college football for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. As of this posting, he remains as part of the extended UA football staff.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Four-star QB-turned-minor league baseball player has football offers from three SEC schools

THE SYNOPSIS: Cord Sandberg ultimately chose Auburn over LSU, NC State. In three career appearances, Sandberg completed six of his eight pass attempts for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 70 yards on 10 carries. The Florida native will be a redshirt sophomore this coming season.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Arkansas, Notre Dame announce future home-and-home

THE SYNOPSIS: The Lou Holtz Bowl, y’all! The two teams will meet in South Bend Sept. 12 this season. The back-end of the home-and-home is set for 2025 in Fayetteville.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Disturbing security video of FSU QB De’Andre Johnson (allegedly) punching woman surfaces

THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State dismissed Johnson very shortly after the video was released.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer finally talks Aaron Hernandez; says blaming him is ‘irresponsible’

THE SYNOPSIS: These were Meyer’s first public comments on the former Gator star’s stunning fall from glory.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State to answer NCAA charges on Friday

THE SYNOPSIS: The so-called Tat-gate violations had already cost Jim Tressel his job as the Buckeyes head coach. And would’ve cost a handful of players, including Terrelle Pryor, five games in 2011. Pryor, though, entered the 2011 Supplemental Draft.