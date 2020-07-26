The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: UConn will pay $17 million to leave AAC after 2019 season, be FBS independent

THE SYNOPSIS: The Huskies officially became a football independent July 1 of this year. They had spent the previous 16 seasons as members of the AAC/Big East.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks

THE SYNOPSIS: Now that is an offseason headline. College football, y’all! A couple of those involved were eventually suspended for the 2018 opener. Against FCS Charleston Southern.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hugh Freeze makes first public comments since exiting Ole Miss in disgrace

THE SYNOPSIS: “God is good, even in difficult times. Wonderful wife and family, and that’s my priority.” My ongoing comment continues to contain just two words. Burner. Phone.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh, on rap video criticisms: ‘It’s only uptight white people that didn’t like it’

THE SYNOPSIS: The only proper synopsis for this headline? A photo, of course.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD: ‘Rutgers will bring a lot to the table’

THE SYNOPSIS: The only proper synopsis for this headline? A video clip, of course.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Pat Haden: Lane Kiffin not on any coaching ‘hot seat’

THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, after a 3-2 start to the season, Kiffin was canned as USC’s head coach. In an LAX parking lot.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State bans Terrelle Pryor from program; hello, supplemental draft

THE SYNOPSIS: The Tat-gate character was disassociated from the university for five years. Four years later, he was allowed to return to Ohio Stadium — as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Maurice Clarett comes ‘home’ to Ohio State

THE SYNOPSIS: The running back’s road to redemption featured many stops, including returning to Columbus as a student.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Ferentz gives the OK to whack him with a Louisville Slugger

THE SYNOPSIS: This in reference to the Iowa head coach ever having a Twitter account. He actually does have one. Created in April of 2015. And is private. And has zero followers and zero accounts he’s following. So, we’re gonna need a ruling on this whole baseball bat thing.