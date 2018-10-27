Getty Images

Mizzou the next leg on ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant’s transfer tour

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
As expected, Kelly Bryant‘s transfer tour will make a stop on another SEC campus.

This weekend, the transfer quarterback from Clemson is visiting Missouri and will take in today’s game against Kentucky at Memorial Stadium. That visit comes on the heels of trips to Arkansas this past weekend and North Carolina the weekend before that.

After this weekend, Bryant has no other trips currently planned, although Baylor and Louisville were mentioned as possibilities by the player himself earlier in the week.

Because of a personal connection to Arkansas, the Razorbacks are viewed by some as the favorites. Chad Morris, the UA head coach, helped recruit Bryant to Clemson.

“They’ve got all the pieces here,” Bryant, by way of 247Sports.com, said of Arkansas after his visit to Fayetteville. “I feel like if I was to come here I could maybe make a spark but I feel like all the pieces are around here. I’ve just got to sit down and make sure I dot all my I’s cross all my T’s. If I come here I need to make sure I’m making the most out of my opportunity.”

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.

Police: altercations with wife, fans preceded man’s jump during WVU-Baylor game Thursday night

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Some additional light has been shed on a bizarre incident at Milan Puskar Stadium Thursday night.

During the Baylor-West Virginia game in Morgantown two days ago, a 49-year-old man, later identified as Robert McIntyre Jr., intentionally jumped from the south end zone onto the concrete concourse 25-feet below. According to a press release from the university’s police department shortly after the incident, the man’s actions were preceded by what was described as “a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.”

During an appearance with Hoppy Kercheval on WVMetroNews Friday, WVU Police Chief William Chedester further explained that “some verbal and some physical altercations took place like pushing and shoving with other fans in the area — and his wife.” A witness called into the same show to claim that the woman, presumably meaning the man’s wife, “was crying and shaking” prior to her husband jumping.

“You could tell she was either scared of the situation of him and the other guy getting into the altercation,” the witness stated, “or she was scared and obviously frightened from the abuse from [McIntyre, her husband].”

The police chief, WVMetroNews.com wrote, “confirmed that witness statements suggest McIntyre had engaged in some kind of verbal abuse or verbal altercation with a woman, resulting in the confrontation between another man that eventually led to McIntyre jumping off the wall.”

No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the events that led up to McIntyre’s jump.

As of this posting, McIntyre remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital. The extent and specific nature of the injuries he incurred are not yet known.

Lane Kiffin, after FAU’s loss to Louisiana Tech: ‘it’s just ridiculous.. the things we do’

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
My how times have changed.

This time a year ago, Lane Kiffin and his Florida Atlantic Owls, in the midst of what would become nine-game winning streak to close out the season, were one of the toasts of college football.  Back then, it was seemingly a matter of when, not if, Kiffin landed another Power Five Job, while FAU was in the discussion for the Power Five’s New Year’s Six bid.  A full year later?  Not so much.  At all.

Friday night, FAU stumbled its way to a 21-13 loss to Louisiana Tech (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Conference USA).  Not only did the loss end FAU’s 10-game home winning streak, but it also dropped the Owls to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play, effectively ending any chance of a conference championship repeat.

Penalties (11-77) certainly didn’t help the Owls’ cause in Week 9, and neither did a pair of turnovers that led to seven Tech points.  Following the loss, Kiffin lamented his team shooting itself in the foot throughout the game.

“We killed ourselves,” the head coach said in his postgame remarks via the Orlando Sentinel. “No disrespect to them. They played hard, they won the game, but it’s just ridiculous, you know, the things we do.”

The also loss means that the Owls need to win three of their last four games to become bowl-eligible, which, on paper, could prove formidable.  Left on FAU’s schedule is rival Florida International (5-2, 3-0) in Week 10, Western Kentucky (1-6, 0-3) in Week 11, North Texas (6-2, 2-2) in Week 12 and Charlotte (3-4, 2-2) in the regular-season finale.

AJ Dillon returns to power Boston College past Miami

By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
With Doug Flutie in attendance for some ACC action, Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC) didn’t need a Hail Mary to knock off  Miami (5-3, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night. AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in his return after missing two games and the Boston College defense forced a pair of turnovers that led to 10 points in the second half as Boston College topped Miami 27-14. The win helps keep Boston College in contention for the ACC Atlantic Division and muddies the waters a bit for Miami’s bid for a return trip to the ACC Championship Game.

Once Boston College took a 27-14 lead in the third quarter, the Eagles certainly gave Miami opportunities to get back in the game. But Miami turned the football over on downs after picking off a Boston College pass, and another turnover on downs followed a missed Boston College field goal. Two empty possessions after Boston College failed to tack on to their lead ultimately assured a defeat for Miami, making for a longer trip home than the Hurricanes would have preferred.

Boston College didn’t waste much time getting running back Dillon in action. Dillon took off for a 25-yard run on his first carry of the game and he would create some plays out of nothing a few more times in the game. Boston College also relied on some trick plays to make some big plays in the first half. But in the second half, Boston College didn’t have to dig into the bag of tricks much to put the game out of reach. It was the Boston College defense that helped create opportunities, with an interception of Malik Rosier giving the Eagles just 14 yards to go for a touchdown to create a double-digit lead. One play after Taj-Amir Torres picked off Rosier, Dillon took off to the right side of the field for a 14-yard score.

Rosier started off having a somewhat effective game for Miami as he returned to the starting role, but he ended the night with two interceptions while completing 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards. Rosier also rushed for s team-high 72 yards. Similarly, Boston College’s Anthony Brown completed 15-of-28 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Brown also rushed seven times for 44 yards and caught a 27-yard pass from Jeff Smith.

The win moves Boston College to 3-1 in the ACC, nudging the Eagles just past NC State for second place in the Atlantic Division behind unbeaten Clemson ahead of Saturday’s games. Already having clinched a third straight bowl-eligible season under Steve Addazio, the Eagles will now look to take the next step forward. After two straight years with seven wins, Boston College is in a spot where they can begin focusing on a larger goal. The seventh win could come next week on the road at Virginia Tech, with the Hokies really struggling at home the past few weeks. After that is a big home game against Clemson, the team everyone in the ACC is chasing at the moment. First place in the ACC Atlantic Division could very well be on the line in two weeks in Chestnut Hill. (It’s worth mentioning Boston College has already lost to NC State, so a win by the Wolfpack at Syracuse on Saturday would keep Boston College in third place in the division at the end of the weekend).

Meanwhile, Miami still has a lot of football to be played and is still in the running for the Coastal Division for a second straight season. Two straight losses in ACC play puts the Hurricanes behind the curve and one of the teams they are chasing for the top spot, Virginia, owns a head-to-head tiebreaker with them. It will be all division games from now until the end of the regular season for the Hurricanes though, and they figure to play a significant role in how the Coastal Division is settled. Miami will look to snap out of their losing skid next week at home against Duke.

Boston College and Miami locked in tight ACC Friday night contest at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 8:41 PM EDT
Boston College wasted no time getting star running back AJ Dillon involved and the Eagles pulled out a few tricks to mess with Miami, and that has helped lead Boston College to a 17-14 lead on the Hurricanes at halftime in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College had an impressive first quarter and has put up 294 yards of offense at halftime on one of the ACC’s top defenses. Dillon has rushed for 80 yards, including his 25-yard run on the first carry of the game. He has had a couple of big runs, but Miami has kept him out of the end zone.

Malik Rosier, as previously reported, got the start at quarterback for Miami, and he has been on target with short and accurate passes. Rosier completed eight of his first nine attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown as Miami looked to keep things pretty simple on offense.

Boston College was the first to put points on the board with a touchdown pass from Brown to Jeff Smith at the end of a 10-play, 88-yard drive on the first offensive series of the game for the home team. Miami tied the game on the ensuing possession with Darrell Langham making an impressive catch that was initially called incomplete but was overturned for a touchdown upon video replay review to confirm he had possession of the football and one foot down before falling out of bounds on the edge of the endzone.

Boston College scored a touchdown on the next drive and added a field goal to build a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. A DeeJay Dallas touchdown run of 10 yards cut into the lead to make it 17-14.

Miami’s defense has typically been solid all season long, so seeing them get confused at times tonight has been surprising, but this is still anyone’s game going to the second half. If Boston College can keep finding ways to stun Miami’s defense, the Eagles could pull this one out. The stakes for the division races for each are pretty high, with both Boston College and Miami in position to challenge for their respective division championships.