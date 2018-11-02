Getty Images

Kelly Bryant Transfer Tour makes midweek stop at Auburn

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Kelly Bryant stated late last week that he was “nowhere ready to make a decision” on a new college football home, although it most certainly isn’t for a lack of trying.

The former Clemson quarterback confirmed to The State in a text message that he paid a visit to Auburn on Tuesday of this week and met with the Tigers coaching staff. According to 247Sports.com, which writes that AU is now “a major factor” for the transfer, it was an official visit for Bryant.

Bryant has already taken two official visits — to Missouri last weekend and Arkansas the weekend before. He will take another official visit this coming weekend to North Carolina, where he’s already traveled to on a pair of unofficial visits previously.

In addition to those schools, Bryant is also attempting to set up a visit to Mississippi State at some point this month. Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it appears that the interest in both schools has waned since Bryant named them as possibilities last month.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.

Report: Butch Jones expresses interest in Maryland opening

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
The Maryland job hasn’t even been open for 48 hours and already one former head coach is throwing his hat into the ring.  Reportedly.

Citing sources close to Butch Jones, Rivals.com is reporting that the former Tennessee head coach has an interest in the head coaching opening at Maryland.  The 50-year-old Jones is in the midst of his first season as an offensive analyst at Alabama.

Jones spent nearly five seasons as the Volunteers’ head coach before he was fired by UT in November of last year.  As noted by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Jones’ hiring by Maryland, or any other program for that matter, would benefit the UT athletic department’s financial bottom line.

Jones getting another head coaching job would be good news for Tennessee, as it would help mitigate the buyout he’s owed. Tennessee owed Jones an $8.26 million buyout when it fired him. The buyout is due in monthly installments throughout the duration of his contract, which was set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021. His Tennessee contract required him to try to find a new job to mitigate the buyout.

At Alabama, Jones is making a paltry $35,000.

On Tuesday, Maryland announced that DJ Durkin, on paid administrative leave since early August in the wake of the death of one of his football players as well as a report of a toxic culture within the football program, had been reinstated as head football coach.  A day later, amidst an avalanche of criticism from football playersstudent groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins’ coach.

Alex Hornibrook clears concussion protocol; Wisconsin’s starting QB set to play in Week 10 vs. Rutgers

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Not that they’ll likely need it given the quality — or lack thereof — of the team on the opposing sidelines, but Wisconsin will have its main man under center in Week 10.

Alex Hornibrook missed last Saturday’s loss to Northwestern because of a concussion. With a date against woebegone Rutgers (1-7 overall, 0-5 in Big Ten play) on tap, the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Badgers versus the Scarlet Knights.

With Hornibrook sidelined for the first time since late in the 2016 season, Jack Coan made his first career start at the collegiate level. In the 31-17 road loss to the Wildcats, Coan completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The true sophomore entered the game having attempted just five career passes, all of which came during the 2017 season.

Hornibrook is currently fifth in the Big Ten and 46th nationally with a 142.6 pass efficiency rating.

Ohio remains in thick of MAC East hunt after shellacking of WMU

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 7:31 AM EDT
Tuesday night, Buffalo maintained its lead in the MAC East with a wild shootout win over Miami. Two days later, one pursuer used a woodshedding to keep the Bulls in its sights.

After one quarter of play Thursday night in Kalamazoo, it was Ohio 21, Western Michigan 0; after two, it was 45-0. Needless to say, the Bobcats cruised the rest of the way and headed back to Athens with a 59-14 shellacking of the Broncos firmly stuffed into their back pockets.

Far and away the biggest stat in the game was turnovers as WMU committed a whopping six — four lost fumbles, two interceptions — to none for Ohio. The Bobcats turned those six turnovers into an impressive 31 points; add in the Broncos turning the ball over on downs — the Bobcats scored on the ensuing possession on a 44-yard drive — as well as a missed field goal, and the home team simply stood no chance on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke led the way offensively, throwing three touchdown passes and accounting for another pair of scores on the ground. The Bobcats ran for 256 yards as a team, with six players rushing for at least 18 yards but none more than 71. They averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns as well.

Defensively, the Bobcats held the Broncos to 270 yards — 152 passing, 118 rushing. WMU managed just 2.95 yards per on its 40 carries.

In pushing its record to 6-3 overall on the year, the Bobcats are now bowl-eligible for the 10th straight season.

With the win, Ohio improved to 4-1 in conference play, one game behind division leader Buffalo (5-0). Provided Ohio gets past Miami next Wednesday and Buffalo avoids getting tripped up by Kent State the day before — or if both teams lose — it would keep the two East teams on a collision course for a Nov. 14 meeting that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.

Conversely, last night’s loss was costly for WMU as it dropped them to 4-2 in the conference, a game and a half behind West leader Northern Illinois (5-0). NIU took care of business Thursday night, incidentally, with a 36-26 win over Akron.

2017 winner Matt Gay of Utah headlines Lou Groza Award semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the reigning winner of an award who returned for another season will have the opportunity to claim the hardware in back-to-back years.

Thursday, the Palm Beach Sports Commission released its list of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Award, given annually since 1992 to the nation’s top place-kicker. Leading the way for this group of semifinalists is Utah’s Matt Gay, the 2017 winner of the Groza.

In addition to Gay, 2017 finalist and Utah State junior Dominik Eberle is a 2018 semifinalist as well. Another three have been semifinalists for previous awards and are up for it again — Georgia junior Rodrigo Blankenship and UTSA sophomore Jared Sackett in 2017, San Diego State senior John Baron II in 2016.

The 15 new semifinalists are as follows:

Georgia Southern junior Tyler Bass
Coastal Carolina freshman Massimo Biscardi
FIU sophomore Jose Borregales
Michigan State sophomore Matt Coghlin
Texas Tech senior Clayton Hatfield
North Texas senior Cole Hedlund
Indiana junior Logan Justus
Arkansas junior Connor Limpert
Illinois senior Chase McLaughlin
Florida freshman Evan McPherson
Wyoming junior Cooper Rothe
Syracuse freshman Andre Szymt
Central Michigan junior Ryan Tice
LSU senior Cole Tracy
UCF senior Matthew Wright