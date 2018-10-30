Kelly Bryant ‘nowhere near ready to make decision,’ could visit another SEC school

It doesn’t appear Kelly Bryant‘s Transfer Tour will be winding down anytime in the near future.
As expected, the former Clemson quarterback took in Missouri’s wild loss to then-No. 12 Kentucky Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. That visit came on the heels of trips to North Carolina (twice) and Arkansas.
Following his most recent tour, Bryant told The State that he’s not quite there when it comes to pulling a trigger on a new college football home.
“I’m nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place,” Bryant told the newspaper. “So I’m not ready to make a decision… It’s still an open decision right now.”
Per the player, he will take a third trip, this one an official visit, to the Tar Heels this coming weekend as UNC plays host to Georgia Tech. There’s also a potential visit to Mississippi State in his future, although Bryant said a trip to Starkville “isn’t set in stone yet.”
Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it’s uncertain if he’ll use one of his five official visits — he’s already used three on UNC, Arkansas and Mizzou — on either of those schools.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
Another incident over the weekend has led to yet another college football player facing legal issues.
Early Sunday morning, Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident. Monday, Oladipo had pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.
According to the Chicago Tribune, “[t]he redshirt freshman from Huntley was arrested at 1:03 a.m. in a campus parking lot after a call to police indicated a woman was screaming and being pushed into a car by a man later identified as Oladipo, according to the report.”
As a result of the arrest, Oladipo has been indefinitely suspended by Lovie Smith.
“This is a serious offense to be charged with,” the head coach said Monday. “Per our university, once you have a domestic battery charge, I have nothing to do with it. I talked to Lere just as one of our players. From there, he’s going through the system. We won’t be communicating anymore about anything like that.”
The redshirt freshman has played in four games thus far this season.
Unbelievably, the scoreboard wasn’t the most embarrassing part of Florida State’s humiliating beatdown at the hands of erstwhile rival Clemson.
In the second half of the emasculating 59-10 loss to the Tigers, two Seminoles football players — wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (pictured) and linebacker Zaquandre White — were seen throwing punches at Clemson players. Among those witnessing the gridiron pugilism was the officiating crew, which penalized and ejected both players in what were separate on-field incidents.
After the game, Willie Taggart labeled the actions of those involved as “mentally weak.” “That’s what losers do and that can’t happen,” the head coach added.
On Monday, a still-perturbed Taggart announced that both players will miss the first half of this weekend’s game against North Carolina State. The biggest loss of the two, easily, is Murray.
Through eight games, Murray is far and away the Seminoles’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 536 yards; the next closest in those categories are the 22 receptions for Keith Gavin/D.J. Matthews and the 363 yards from Tamorrion Terry. Murray’s three touchdown catches are second on the team behind Terry’s five.
White is a redshirt freshman who moved from running back to linebacker in summer camp. In seven games played, White has been credited with 12 tackles.
An injury suffered earlier this month will cost North Carolina State a veteran piece of its passing game moving forward.
During the Oct. 20 loss to Clemson, Stephen Louis went down with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. The injury was severe enough to keep the wide receiver out of this past Saturday’s loss to Syracuse as well.
On Monday, Dave Doeren confirmed that the injury was also severe enough to require surgery that will sideline Louis for the remainder of the 2018 season. According to the head coach, the receiver should be fully recovered at some point in January or February.
While the injury is definitely season-ending, it could also be career-ending as this is, at the moment, the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility. Per Doeren, however, the football program will look into the possibility of a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.
This season, Louis has caught 12 passes for 154 yards, totals that are good for sixth on the Wolfpack through seven games. Provided he’s not granted a waiver for a sixth season, Louis will finish his collegiate career with 91 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.
Back-to-back arrest posts, the latest involving something that should’ve never been an issue if only the player were responsible enough to take care of his off-field business? Sure, why not.
Kansas State linebacker DaQuan Patton, the Wichita Eagle reported, was arrested Sunday evening in Manhattan. The reason? A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court to address an unpaid speeding ticket.
The K-State football program has yet to comment on the development, although it’s not expected the redshirt junior will be facing anything other than internal discipline over the issue
Patton took a redshirt at K-State last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks earlier in the year.
This season, Patton is one of the Wildcats’ starting linebackers. He’s second on the team in tackles with 49, while his three quarterback hits are tied for third.