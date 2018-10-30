Kelly Bryant ‘nowhere near ready to make decision,’ could visit another SEC school

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t appear Kelly Bryant‘s Transfer Tour will be winding down anytime in the near future.

As expected, the former Clemson quarterback took in Missouri’s wild loss to then-No. 12 Kentucky Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. That visit came on the heels of trips to North Carolina (twice) and Arkansas.

Following his most recent tour, Bryant told The State that he’s not quite there when it comes to pulling a trigger on a new college football home.

“I’m nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place,” Bryant told the newspaper. “So I’m not ready to make a decision… It’s still an open decision right now.”

Per the player, he will take a third trip, this one an official visit, to the Tar Heels this coming weekend as UNC plays host to Georgia Tech. There’s also a potential visit to Mississippi State in his future, although Bryant said a trip to Starkville “isn’t set in stone yet.”

Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it’s uncertain if he’ll use one of his five official visits — he’s already used three on UNC, Arkansas and Mizzou — on either of those schools.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.