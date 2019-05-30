Uncertainty reigns as Bru McCoy mulls transfer from Texas back to USC

When it comes to the curious case of one five-star 2019 signee, what we know for sure is that we don’t really know anything. At all.

For those who haven’t been keeping score at home: Five-star 2019 recruit Bru McCoy, who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy (pictured, No. 5) had told USC head coach Clay Helton that he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.

Tuesday, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. Thursday evening, one report indicated that those efforts had fallen short of the mark…

𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: Texas WR Bru McCoy is entering the transfer portal — it takes up to two business days before he appears — and will return to USC, per sources. Details: https://t.co/lLvJhfHNmf pic.twitter.com/DPXZMRtjBZ — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) May 30, 2019

… although that report was followed by another a couple of hours later that indicated the initial report was inaccurate “as of right now.”

According to multiple sources close to the situation, the Rivals report that Bru McCoy has entered the NCAA transfer portal is not accurate, as of right now. @GregBiggins spoke directly with Bru’s dad, who said they have not notified Texas of any decision. https://t.co/a6NbbwYGKf — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) May 30, 2019

At some point in the next week or so, it’s expected there will be some resolution for all sides involved. Or not. One of the two.

McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.