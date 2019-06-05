Getty Images

Scott Frost’s first Nebraska commit enters transfer database

By John TaylorJun 5, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
After significant roster churn during Scott Frost‘s first year in Lincoln, it’s been quiet, relatively speaking, on the transfer front for Nebraska this year.  So, of course, there is now some further 2019 roster churning on which to note.

Amidst significant speculation about his future, an NU official has confirmed that the name of CJ Smith is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.  As Smith was ticketed for significant playing time in 2019, it’s unclear what triggered the defensive back’s decision to enter the portal.

Smith was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class.  The Omaha World-Herald writes that “Smith was the first recruit to commit to Scott Frost at Nebraska.”

After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Smith sustained a significant knee injury in the second contest that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Between the time Frost was hired as the head coach at Nebraska in December of 2017 to the start of the 2018 regular season, at least a baker’s dozen Cornhuskers left the Big Ten school.  This offseason, Smith became the fifth as he joins linebackers Quayshon Alexander (HERE) and Breon Dixon (HERE), defensive back Cam Jones (HERE) and punter Caleb Lightbourn (HERE) in departing the program.

Report: Florida transfer flipping from Oregon to USC

By John TaylorJun 5, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

Clay Helton is really rolling in reversals this offseason that have significantly helped restock and replenish his USC roster.

Bru McCoy, a five-star 2019 signee, transferred to Texas from USC and participated in spring practice with the Longhorns before returning to the Trojans.  Both defensive back Greg Johnson and wide receiver Velus Jones signaled a move away from USC before doing twin about-faces at separate times and returning to the Trojans.

Tuesday brought word of yet another reversal, albeit with a slightly different twist.

After announcing in early May that he would be transferring from Florida, Chris Steele revealed not long after that he would be transferring to Oregon to continue his collegiate playing career. However, 247Sports.com, citing two unnamed sources, is reporting that Steele will be enrolling instead at USC. The website wrote that “Steele officially visited Oregon but then was back on campus at USC Monday with Texas wide receiver transfer Bru McCoy.”

Thus far, neither the player nor the program has confirmed the development.

If it were to come to fruition, though, it would be yet another big get for the embattled Helton & Company.

A four-star 2019 signee, Steele was rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 42 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He easily was the highest-rated signee in the Gators’ class this year.

Ex-South Carolina DC Lorenzo Ward takes same job at FCS school

By John TaylorJun 5, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
For the second time in as many days, an individual with a relatively recent connection to South Carolina has landed at an FCS school in Tennessee.

Tuesday, Tennessee-Chattanooga announced that head coach Rusty Wright has hired Lorenzo Ward as the Moccasins’ defensive coordinator.  This will mark Ward’s second stint at Chattanooga as he worked as an assistant at the FCS school from 1994-98.

The past two seasons, Ward worked as the defensive backs coach at Louisville; after the firing of Bobby Petrino, Ward served as the Cardinals’ interim head coach for the last two games of the 2018 season.

Ward’s most noteworthy stint, though, came as South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2009-15.

“I have known Coach Ward for a long time and he is an outstanding addition to our program,” said Wright in a statement. “He was on the staff when I played here and has coached at the highest levels throughout his career. He wants to be here and we are very fortunate to have him.”

Earlier this week, former South Carolina defensive back-turned-linebacker Zay Brown took to Twitter to announce that he will be transferring to Chattanooga.

Already facing serious felony charge, Nebraska’s Maurice Washington cited for drug paraphernalia

By John TaylorJun 4, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT
3 Comments

Maurice Washington simply can’t keep himself off of the wrong end of a less-than-flattering headline.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Washington was cited early Tuesday on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.  The citation, issued by a University of Nebraska-Lincoln police officer, stemmed from a call being made reporting the smell of marijuana emanating from inside an on-campus complex. “After narrowing the odor to a particular room, police found Washington and three other people inside,” the Journal Star wrote. “Police searched the room and found a marijuana pipe with residue in it.”

Washington was the only individual in the room who received a citation.

In a very brief statement, a university spokesperson said the football program is “aware of the situation and [is] addressing it.”

This incident is the latest off-field misstep for Washington.

In mid-May, Washington appeared in a California court via phone in connection to charges filed under that state’s revenge-porn law.  A plea hearing in that case is scheduled for June 12.

Appearing in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during that initial arraignment; the Santa Clara Public Defender’s Office is now serving as Washington’s California counsel.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue.  In also confirming that Washington will not play in the spring game, the head coach stated that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added of the back’s legal entanglement.

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

Ex-Washington QB Colson Yankoff transfers to UCLA

By Zach BarnettJun 4, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

Former Washington quarterback Colson Yankoff is transferring to UCLA. The Bruins announced his arrival on Tuesday.

A Hayden, Idaho, native, Yankoff was a highly-regarded recruit when he arrived in 2018. He redshirted in his first year on campus — he was named winner of Washington’s Iron Pup Award for the season — but he entered the transfer portal rather than sit behind Georgia transfer Jacob Eason.

Thanks to a new Pac-12 intra-conference rule, Yankoff will have to sit out the 2019 campaign, barring an NCAA waiver, but he would be able to compete as a redshirt freshman for the Bruins in 2020.

With Yankoff no longer on the roster, Washington’s quarterbacks will be Jacob Eason, Jacob SirmonJake Haener and Dylan Morris, all of whom will vie to replace four-year starter Jake Browning. How long do you think it takes Morris, an early enrollee in the 2019 class, takes the same hint that Yankoff clearly got?