Georgia LB Brenton Cox transfers to rival Florida

Well, that settles that.

After it was reported that Brenton Cox mutually parted ways with/was dismissed by Georgia, speculation surfaced that Georgia Tech was a potential, or perhaps even likely, landing spot for the true sophomore; additional speculation then removed the Yellow Jackets as a possibility. In the end, as it turns out, the linebacker won’t even be leaving the SEC East as Florida announced early Friday afternoon that Cox has been added to the Gators’ roster.

#Gators have added LB Brenton Cox Jr., a 6-foot-4, 247-pound linebacker who played his freshman season at Georgia in 2018, to their roster: https://t.co/6uonhTfCey — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) August 9, 2019

It’s expected that Cox will have to sit out the 2019 season, although the player’s new football program hasn’t yet confirmed his status for the coming season. If that’s the case, Cox would then have three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

A five-star member of UGA’s 2018 recruiting class, Cox was rated as the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive signee in the Bulldogs’ class that year, cornerback Tyson Campbell, was rated higher than Cox.

As a true freshman, Cox played in 13 games and was credited with 20 tackles.

In April of this year, Cox was arrested on marijuana possession charges, which were expected to lead to a one-game suspension according to mandated university policy.