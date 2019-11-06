Florida adding two more Pac-12 teams to future non-conference schedule, per report

Maybe the “games wanted” plea on Twitter worked. Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin recently went to Twitter to put out an open call for potential home-and-home scheduling deals. And although some ADs were more than eager to respond publicly, it may be possible there were some other conversations that initiated in the DMs.

Attention ADs from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Pac-12 … @GatorsFB is looking to add additional Home-and-Home series against P5 opponents. Let’s connect and schedule quality games the fans want to see! #GoGators — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) October 22, 2019

According to Only Gators, Florida will play a future home-and-home series with Cal and another with Arizona State, with all games being played between 2026 and 2031. According to the report, Florida will host Cal in 2026 and make the trip to California the following season in 2027. The home-and-home series with Arizona State will begin in 2028 in Arizona. Arizona State will make the return trip a few years later in 2031.

Florida has not played a regular season game in California facing USC in 1983. Florida is 2-0 all-time against Cal, but has hosted the Golden Bears in each previous meeting, with the most recent game being played in 1980. Florida has never played a regular season game in Arizona.

Florida has two other home-and-home deals in place with Pac-12 members. The Gators are hosting Utah in 2022 and visiting Salt Lake City in 2023. Florida also will face Colorado in 2028 at home, in addition to their road trip to Arizona State (and their regular season finale against Florida State). Florida will visit Boulder, Colorado in 2029.

On top of that, Florida has a future home-and-home series with Miami (2024-2025) and Texas (2030-2031).

