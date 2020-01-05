Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL decision during Monday press conference with Nick Saban

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tua Tagovailoa previously announced he would reveal his NFL decision on Monday, Jan. 6. On Sunday, we got details of that announcement.

The Alabama quarterback will sit for a press conference with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at noon ET (11 local time) on Monday.

Tua Tagovailoa will hold a press conference with Nick Saban on Monday, Alabama just released. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 5, 2020

There’s been a general feeling of optimism emanating out of Tuscaloosa lately, buoyed by the sight of a joyful, upright joining his teammates for Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.

On Tuesday, Alabama’s team Twitter account tweeted out this cryptic message, with the tops of the dominoes displaying ones and threes.

Alabama has generally batted around .500 thus far in draft declaration season, losing Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills and Xavier McKinney but retaining Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood.

While anyone can read into Sunday’s announcement what they want, the thought here is Saban wouldn’t sit for a press conference that announces a player’s departure.

We’ll find out one way or another tomorrow.