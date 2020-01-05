Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL decision during Monday press conference with Nick Saban

Tua Tagovailoa previously announced he would reveal his NFL decision on Monday, Jan. 6. On Sunday, we got details of that announcement.
The Alabama quarterback will sit for a press conference with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at noon ET (11 local time) on Monday.
There’s been a general feeling of optimism emanating out of Tuscaloosa lately, buoyed by the sight of a joyful, upright joining his teammates for Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl.
On Tuesday, Alabama’s team Twitter account tweeted out this cryptic message, with the tops of the dominoes displaying ones and threes.
Alabama has generally batted around .500 thus far in draft declaration season, losing Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills and Xavier McKinney but retaining Dylan Moses and Alex Leatherwood.
While anyone can read into Sunday’s announcement what they want, the thought here is Saban wouldn’t sit for a press conference that announces a player’s departure.
We’ll find out one way or another tomorrow.
Memphis has it work cut for it in defending its American championship, what with Mike Norvell off to Florida State.
But the 2020 Tigers got a major boost on Saturday, when he announced his intent to return for his senior season.
“After praying and sitting down with my family and praying some more, I have decided to come back for my senior season and also to Graduate. Appreciate all the support from everyone,” Coxie tweeted.
Although he redshirted his first year on campus, Coxie has been a productive player for the Tigers since he arrived.
After winning the Glenn Jones Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year award in 2016, he caught 21 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2017, a team-high 72 in 2018 and a career best 76 this fall.
A Second Team All-AAC performer, Coxie hauled in 76 grabs for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a conference title, a Cotton Bowl berth and a 12-2 record. He led the team in all three categories.
Coxie will enter his fifth year on campus with the chance to stand alone as the best receiver in school history. He owns 169 career receptions for 2,773 yards with 19 touchdowns.
Vanderbilt on Saturday made three additions to Derek Mason‘s coaching staff, among them new defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
Roof went 6-45 as Duke’s head coach from 2003-07. He’s made his hay in the coaching world as a defensive coordinator, and Vanderbilt’s will become the 11th defense for him to coordinate (and that doesn’t count his second stint at Georgia Tech). He spent 2018 on the Sun Belt championship staff at Appalachian State, though Mountaineers head coach Eli Drinkwitz did not bring him along to SEC East rival Missouri.
“I am very excited to bring Ted to West End to direct the Vanderbilt defense,” Mason said. “I have a great deal of admiration for Ted’s knowledge, successful experience as a coordinator and his ability to guide his defensive units. Attracting Ted Roof to join the Commodores as defensive coordinator is a huge win for our program.”
In addition to Roof, Todd Fitch is now Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator and Peter Rossomando the Commodores’ offensive line coach.
“Todd Fitch has a reputation as one of the nation’s top offensive minds and coordinators and I’m very pleased to welcome him to the Commodore family,” Mason said. “Todd is a tremendous addition to the Vanderbilt family. I have followed Todd for several years and he’s consistently developed innovative and productive offensive attacks. I look forward to Todd leading our offense into an exciting future.”
Fitch spent the past four seasons coordinating offenses for Louisiana Tech, and he’s previously served as the coordinator at East Carolina, South Florida and Boston College.
Rossomando spent 2019 as the offensive line coach at Rutgers. Prior to that, he spent five seasons as the head coach at Central Connecticut State.
Vanderbilt went 3-9 (1-7 SEC) in 2019. The ‘Dores ranked 121st in yards per play and 117th in yards per play allowed.
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to Eagle Insider.
White led the Eagles in receptions (29) and touchdown catches (five) this past season. His 460 yards ranked second on the team.
After redshirting in 2016, White was an impact player from the moment he joined the active roster, ranking second on the club with 34 receptions for 423 yards and two scores in 13 games in 2017. Last fall, he led the team in catches and yards with 33 for 526 to go with three touchdowns.
In related news, BC never ranked higher than 81st nationally in passing in White’s three years on the field.
As perhaps (???) an unintentional burn at Steve Addazio and staff, Eagle Insider describes White’s recruitment out of Harrisburg, Pa., thusly:
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania came to Boston College as the No. 551 overall prospect in the 2016 class, per the Top247. He was among the Eagles’ highest-rated recruits that cycle.
White’s entry of the portal does not necessarily mean he’s leaving Chestnut Hill, and new head coach Jeff Hafley‘s first move on the recruiting trail will be with his own wideout.
A Georgia Bulldogs football staffer is the latest addition to Jeff Scott’s first coaching staff at South Florida.
Saturday, USF confirmed the hiring of Jules Montinar. The Georgia Bulldogs football staffer will serve as the Bulls’ cornerbacks coach.
This past season, Montinar was a defensive quality control coach at UGA.
”We are excited to welcome Jules and his family to the Bulls family,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a Florida native with a great track record of recruiting the state and has worked with and learned from some of the best defenses in college football over his career. He will do a fantastic job leading our cornerbacks.”
Prior to UGA, Montinar was the cornerbacks coach at Texas State for three season (2016-18). Montinar has also spent time at James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09).
At both Alabama and Purdue, Montinar, who played his college football at EKU, served as a graduate assistant.
With Montinar’s hiring, Scott now has nine of his 10 on-field assistants on staff. Based on the previous hires, the next addition will be on the defensive side of the football:
- Glenn Spencer — Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach (HERE)
- Da’Quan Bowers — Defensive Line (HERE)
- Jules Montinar — Cornerbacks
- Charlie Weis Jr. — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach (HERE)
- Pat White — Running Backs Coach (HERE)
- Xavier Dye — Wide Receivers Coach (HERE)
- Joey King — Tight Ends Coach
- Allen Mogridge — Offensive Line Coach (HERE)
- Daniel Da Prato — Special Teams Coordinator (HERE)