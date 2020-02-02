A high-profile Clemson football transfer unofficially has found a landing spot. And, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the ACC.
Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program. Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls. Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that would seem highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.
Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.
As he will play for his next school as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use.
For those curious, Clemson and Duke aren’t scheduled to play in either of the two seasons Brice would be at Duke. They could, though, meet in the conference championship game.
Looking back at key Super Bowl LIV players’ college careers
The 2019 NFL season is about to conclude with Super Bowl LIV but the big names in the big game were all stars of some sort at the college level before they were primed to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
Just how good were some of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers though? Let’s take a trip in the time machine and find out.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes was a lightly regarded recruit out of West Texas when he arrived at Texas Tech. He was expected to be mostly a backup as a freshman for the Red Raiders behind Davis Webb. That changed when the starter got banged up early in Big 12 play against Oklahoma State though, prompting Kliff Kingsbury to burn Mahomes redshirt. He wound up with two completions for 20 yards in his first collegiate action. He did toss one touchdown but also had a bad throw that was an easy interception for the Cowboys.
Webb battled injuries the rest of 2014 and Mahomes eventually assumed the starting job in a late season start vs. Texas. He won just one game in charge as Tech slumped to 4-8 on the year but the youngster showed promise in throwing for 1,547 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four picks. Webb, seeing the writing on the wall, transferred to Cal.
Mahomes, who also spent time on the school’s baseball team his first two years, made a big jump behind center as a sophomore. He threw for nearly 4,700 yards and 36 touchdowns, performing plenty of the feats he does with the Chiefs like no-look passes and the like. He nearly helped upset then-No. 3 TCU and single-handily kept his team in most games given the Red Raiders porous defense. Mahomes played in his only bowl game against LSU at the end of the year but the team managed to go just 7-6.
The part-time relief pitcher wound up giving up baseball that same offseason and wound up turning in a masterclass that put him on the radar of every NFL team. He led college football with 5,052 yards passing in 2016 and threw for 41 TD’s (just 10 interceptions too). It just wasn’t enough to help the team record-wise (5-7) given how they played on the other side of the ball.
Nothing was more illustrative of that than the show Mahomes put on against Oklahoma that year. Against eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, the two quarterbacks put on an unmatched aerial display. Numerous NCAA and Big 12 records fell that night in Lubbock, with Mahomes setting the FBS marks for total yards in a game (819) and passing yards (734).
In many ways that was the night that legend of Patrick Mahomes began. We’ll find out late Sunday night if it continues to grow with a Super Bowl performance to match.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu
Few players had the kind of rollercoaster career in college like the former LSU star did during his time in Baton Rouge.
As a true freshman, Mathieu turned into a key member of the team as a rangy defensive back. He only started one game but still finished 2010 with 59 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He burst onto the national stage in the Tigers’ blowout of then Big 12 member Texas A&M during the Cotton Bowl. That coming out party, which came with the game’s defensive MVP honors, set the stage for a memorable sophomore campaign.
Thanks in part to his play, LSU eventually rose to become the No. 1 team in the country that season. They memorably upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa for what was billed as ‘The Game of the Century’ and won the SEC. He earned the nickname ‘The Honey Badger’ with his ability to create plays and wound up as a Heisman Trophy finalist and took home the Chuck Bednarik Award. The team played in the BCS title game that season but lost a rematch with the Crimson Tide.
It wasn’t all rosy for in Baton Rouge for Mathieu that year though as he was suspended one game for a failed drug test — a sign of things to come. Then head coach Les Miles also wound up dismissing Mathieu prior to the 2012 season, leading to a stint in rehab. He eventually re-enrolled in classes at LSU but was arrested in late October and later announced he was declaring for the draft.
Many wonder just how good a player Mathieu would have been had he not had substance issues during his time in college but the aptly nicknamed defensive back continued his development at the next level and will hope to make an impact on this year’s Super Bowl instead.
49ers corner Richard Sherman
Before Sherman was jawing with, well, just about everybody in the league, he was doing the same on the Farm from the opposite side of the ball.
Considered a multi-sport athlete coming out of Compton, he arrived at Stanford initially as a wideout. He actually wound up leading the team in receiving during his first season, earning first team Pac-10 All-Freshman honors with 581 yards and three touchdowns as one of the few bright spots for a 1-11 team. He led the team in yards and touchdowns again as a sophomore in 2007 playing for new coach Jim Harbaugh. He also played a pivotal role in the shocking 41-point upset of No. 2 USC that year, hauling in a key 4th-and-20 catch on what would become the game-winning drive.
While that play just down the road from his hometown helped bring national attention to Sherman, his 2008 campaign was hampered by injuries and forced a redshirt. He returned not on offense but on the other side of the ball as a cornerback, having switched in the spring prior to his senior year. The move obviously proved fruitful as a professional and he showcased some of his trademark ball skills as a DB with two picks and numerous big plays as a return man. Eventually was taken by old nemesis Pete Carroll in the fifth round and turned into the headliner of the ‘Legion of Boom’ as they won Super Bowl XLVIII.
Now he’ll have a chance to add to his trophy collection down in Miami if he can help shutdown another league MVP on the other side.
San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo
While the above mentioned players were all regulars on national TV and garnering fame on the FBS level, that wasn’t the case for Jimmy G. He was overlooked by many schools coming out of high school and eventually accepted a scholarship at Eastern Illinois. The Panthers were most well known in football circles for producing Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo but the kid from outside of Chicago proceeded to re-write most of those records.
Garoppolo started eight games as a freshman at EIU and proceeded to get better with each season. His senior year was when Dino Babers took over and brought a modified version of the Baylor up-tempo spread offense that was doing damage in the Big 12 at the time. That pairing proved to be quite the combo too, as the signal-caller threw for 5,050 yards as a senior with 53 touchdowns and just nine picks. That led to him winning the Walter Payton Award, known to most as the FCS version of the Heisman.
Jimmy G. was so good in fact that Bill Belichick essentially drafted him in the second round to be Tom Brady’s successor. Though the group had a pair of Super Bowl victories together (XLIX and LI), the elder statesman never did relinquish control at QB and, as NFL fans know all too well, led to Garoppolo being traded to San Francisco.
Now Jimmy G. will have a chance to win a Lombardi of his own down in South Beach.
This is just a look at a select few players involved in this year’s big game but as you can see, the path to the sport’s biggest game is anything but linear. Feel free to browse the CFTalk archives for stories on other Chiefs and 49ers players’ time in college as they all set the stage for what should be one epic matchup in Super Bowl LIV.
Super Bowl LIV players as recruits: blue chips and no-stars alike make it to the big game
But before we look ahead at who might be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy this season, CFTalk is turning the clock backwards. Way back in some cases. As part of the run-up to the big game, we decided to look at some of the key players in the Super Bowl and how they were regarded as recruits coming out of high school.
On thing is pretty clear in doing so: player development is a major key in both participating teams’ road to South Florida this season.
Kansas City Chiefs
You can start with the AFC champions’ depth chart. Before he was winning an NFL MVP and overtaking the league by storm, Patrick Mahomes was mostly known for having a famous dad who played baseball. He was still slinging the football around like he does now but the threat of going to the majors in baseball contributed at least a little bit in him earning only a three-star ranking according to 247Sports. He wound up re-writing the record books at Texas Tech and turned into a top 10 pick in the draft.
The rest of Kansas City’s offense was similarly undervalued as recruits. TE Travis Kelce was a two-star who wound up at Cincinnati. Speedy WR Tyreek Hill was mostly known for being a track guy and was unranked before winding up at Oklahoma State. All five Chiefs starting offensive linemen were either two or three-star recruits. Mitchell Schwartz led the way by sneaking into the top 50 offensive tackles in his own recruiting class.
Only Sammy Watkinsgarnered much acclaim from evaluators. He was a five-star, top 20 prospect before committing to Clemson.
Andy Reid’s defense fared a little better as recruits.
Defensive tackle Chris Joneswas a five-star who stayed home to play for Mississippi State. The same is true of CB Kendall Fuller before going to Virginia Tech. DT Derrick Nnadi was a four-star who helped Florida State make it to the College Football Playoff. The Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu, was considered a four-star before starring at LSU.
There’s a flip side though. Guys like DB Charvarius Ward and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon were unranked. LB’s Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson were three-stars. Pass rusher Frank Clark was a three-star from Ohio that wound up at Michigan.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was the No. 67 pro-style QB in high school. He went the FCS route to Eastern Illinois as a two-star as a result. At least he had a ranking. The guy snapping him the ball, center Ben Garland, was unranked before winding up at Air Force.
The story is the same for most of the offense. George Kittle blossomed at Iowa but was seen as a three-star linebacker. Left tackle Joe Staley was a two-star tight end funny enough, while Laken Tomlinson was rated only slightly hire as the No. 29 offensive guard in the country coming out of high school (but only a three-star). WR Emmanuel Sanderswasn’t a top 200 recruit at wide receiver. Speedster Deebo Samuelat least as better known to people outside who didn’t follow South Carolina recruiting. Still, he was also just a three-star.
Right tackle Mike McGlinchey at least bucked the trend. He was one of just two four-stars on the offense in high school. The other was backup TE Levine Toilolo, who joined Notre Dame rival Stanford.
Defensively, the 49ers were a little more highly regarded. DT Sheldon Day was a four-star who was No. 11 nationally at his position. Fellow lineman DeForest Buckner was also a four-star who starred at Oregon, playing alongside five-star Arik Armstead. Nick Bosa earned plenty of press with his family name but also lived up to the hype as a five-star during his limited time at Ohio State. Linebackers Kwon Alexander and Fred Warner were both four-stars while Dre Greenlaw had three.
The San Francisco secondary bucks the trend however. Jimmy Ward was a no-star upon enrolling at Northern Illinois in 2010. Neither did safety Jaquiski Tartt. Ahkello Witherspoon was a two-star corner. Richard Sherman earned three-stars as a wide receiver.
No matter what path players took coming out of high school though, they’re on the big stage now. For one team, that means just 60 minutes separates them from Super Bowl glory no matter what star ranking they had next to their name.
SEC puts up billboards in Miami for Super Bowl LIV
Obviously the big note from the league includes the 17 players in the game from the SEC. That’s the number from the active rosters but it balloons to 32 when perusing the full official rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. You can find a full breakdown right here.
Not surprisingly, the conference’s reigning champion leads the way in terms of numbers. LSU is tied for the most in this year’s Super Bowl with five players on the official roster. Florida and, interestingly enough, Vanderbilt have four players in the game. Auburn and South Carolina also have three apiece.
Florida assistant Larry Scott reportedly next head coach at Howard
One of the top recruiters in Florida has a new job. And it comes just days before the late signing period opens up.
As first reported by ESPN, Gators assistant Larry Scott is set to be the next head coach at Howard. The 43-year-old has been in Gainesville since Dan Mullen was hired and is well known up and down the Sunshine State.
A Tampa native, Scott played and coached at USF. He was eventually hired by Al Golden at Miami and later served as the Hurricanes interim head coach when Golden was fired by the school midseason (going 4-2). He also spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Tennessee under Butch Jones before winding up at Florida with Mullen.
In addition to recruiting, Scott was highly regarded as a position coach as well. He recently developed UF sophomore Kyle Pitts into a key part of the team’s offense. The tight end wound up leading the team in touchdown catches and had 649 yards in 2019.