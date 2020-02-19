The number of current/potentially-former UConn football players connected to an off-field incident is moving upward.

Running back Khyon Gillespie and safety Oneil Robinson were arrested earlier this week on multiple charges. Both Gillespie and Robinson are facing one count each of third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and providing a false statement. A warrant for the pair’s arrest was issued Feb. 3, with Gillespie surrendering Monday and Robinson two days later.

According to the Associated Press, a third member of the 2019 UConn football team, cornerback Ryan Carroll, was charged Tuesday with similar crimes. The AP reports that the trio is “accused of stealing about $5,000 worth of items, including a television, video game systems and clothes from a dorm on Nov. 23.”

As a true freshman in 2018, Carroll started eight of 12 games for the Huskies. He was forced to sit out the entire 2019 season due to academics.

As a result of the off-field situation, Gillespie has been indefinitely suspended by the UConn football program. Robinson and Carroll are two of the more than two dozen players who have left the team during this current cycle, with the defensive backs entering the portal last month.

“We are aware of the situation,” a statement from the school read. “We have been in communication with the appropriate parties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities throughout the process.”

Gillespie, a two-star 2018 signee, carried the ball once as a true freshman and ended up taking a redshirt for that season. As was the case with Carroll, he sat out all of the 2019 season because of academic issues.

Robinson played in 20 games during his time with the Huskies. He started 10 of those contests.