The transfer tear Illinois football has been on over the past month or so has yet to slow down.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower this past week.

One day after Hightower committed to Illinois, Brevyn Jones tweeted that he too will continue his football career at the Big Ten school. Jones was one of two Mississippi State players who entered the transfer portal after Mike Leach‘s tweet heard ’round the college football world.

Florida State and Maryland were among the schools to express interest in the offensive lineman.

Subsequent to that, Jones explained to 247Sports.com the reasoning behind his move to Champaign.

“They reached out a couple days after I entered the portal and been in contact ever since,” Jones said. “I chose Illinois because they feel like family, and I want to be a part of the come up with them.

“First, a degree from the University of Illinois holds rank. Plus, I get to play in the Big Ten and experience new parts of the country. The staff loved the way I play and said if I don’t have to sit, I can come in and play early.”

Jones was a three-star member of Mississippi State’s 2019 recruiting class. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman. Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt.

It’s believed Jones will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility. If it’s not granted, Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.