Virginia Tech football
Virginia Tech transfer DB Khalil Ladler commits to Louisiana Tech

By John Taylor, May 4, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
Another former Virginia Tech football player has found his new college football home.

Back in January, a whopping five Hokies in a single day signaled their intention to leave the Virginia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  One of those, wide receiver Damon Hazelton, landed at Missouri.  Another receiver, Jacoby Pinckney, moved on to Appalachian State.

This past weekend, another of that transferring quarter, Khalil Ladler, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Louisiana Tech.  Thus far, the Conference USA school has not confirmed the defensive back’s addition to the roster.

If he follows through with the commitment, Ladler will be coming to the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.

Ladler was a three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2016.  He was the No. 44 cornerback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

Ladler played in 13 games each of the past three seasons.  During his time with the Hokies, the Georgia native was credited with 96 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, five pass breakups, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign.  The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36.  Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level.  With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.

Two Kentucky football players entered transfer portal within hours of each other late last week

Kentucky football
By John Taylor, May 4, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
For Kentucky, it was a busy close to the workweek on the football transfer portal front.  And not in a positive way.

Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m. ET, Cavon Butler took the first step in leaving the Kentucky football program.  On his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman announced that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“I would like to thank the University of Kentucky staff for giving me the opportunity to play [football] there,” Butler wrote. “I would also like to thank my family and God for helping me make this life-changing decision.”

That same day, at 3:57 p.m. ET, Butler’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, announced the same decision.

“Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the opportunity to represent BBN and go through the build and development process,” Hawkins wrote.

Both Hawkins and Butler were three-star signees.  Hawkins was a part of the Kentucky football Class of 2018.  Butler was part of the Wildcats’ 2019 class.  The former was the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country.  The latter was the No. 37 prospect regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

Hawkins took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Last season, Hawkins appeared in nine games. The end was credited with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman.  That appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Barring the unexpected, both Butler and Hawkins would have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

 

Tennessee gets eighth 2021 commit in as many days, leapfrogs North Carolina as nation’s No. 2 class

Tennessee football
By John Taylor, May 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

To paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.

To recap:

Last Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.

On Twitter Monday afternoon, Colby Smith announced that he too is joining the burgeoning Tennessee football brigade.

The North Carolina prospect is a three-star prospect on the 247Sports.com composite.

Tennessee now has 18 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.  That’s one more than Ohio State’s 17 this cycle.

With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 2 2021 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes.  They leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 16.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself.  With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 54.  Right behind Rice.  And right ahead of UTSA.

Purdue loses part-time starting corner Kenneth Major to transfer portal

Purdue football
By John Taylor, May 4, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
After a couple of additions last month, Purdue has seen its football roster take a potential portal hit.

This past week, multiple media outlets reported, Kenneth Major put his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A Purdue football official subsequently confirmed that the cornerback is indeed in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Major was a two-star member of the Purdue football Class of 2017.  As a true freshman, the Kentucky native didn’t play a down.

The past two years, however, Major played in 24 games. The defensive back started 16 of those contests.  In 2018, his three interceptions led the Boilermakers.

All told, Major has been credited with 79 tackles, six passes defensed, 1½ tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

It’s believed that Major will be leaving as a graduate transfer.  That would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school in 2020.  As well as another season of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

NCAA expands policy, will require student-athletes to annually disclose sexual violence history

NCAA
By John Taylor, May 4, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

The past few days have seen the NCAA in the headlines more often than normal this time of year.

Last week, the NCAA took a huge step in allowing players to profit off their names, images and likenesses.  A day later, the NCAA was sued by women alleging they weren’t protected from sexual assaults by Nebraska football players, others.  Then, a day after that, the NCAA released its plan for the eventual return of college sports.

The Association is at it again as, according to the Associated Press, “[t]he NCAA has expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past.”

From the AP:

According to the measure adopted by the NCAA’s board of governors, all athletes must disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.”

Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility, as determined by the school. This applies to current and incoming athletes.

This expansion of the policy will take effect in the 2021-22 school year.

Additionally, “[m]ember schools also must have policies in place so that they can receive any information regarding potential misconduct issues involving incoming transfers from their former schools.”

“The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” a statement from the NCAA Board of Governors chairperson and Ohio State president Michael V. Drake.