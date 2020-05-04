Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another former Virginia Tech football player has found his new college football home.

Back in January, a whopping five Hokies in a single day signaled their intention to leave the Virginia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database. One of those, wide receiver Damon Hazelton, landed at Missouri. Another receiver, Jacoby Pinckney, moved on to Appalachian State.

This past weekend, another of that transferring quarter, Khalil Ladler, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Louisiana Tech. Thus far, the Conference USA school has not confirmed the defensive back’s addition to the roster.

If he follows through with the commitment, Ladler will be coming to the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer. The 2020 season will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.

Ladler was a three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2016. He was the No. 44 cornerback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

Ladler played in 13 games each of the past three seasons. During his time with the Hokies, the Georgia native was credited with 96 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, five pass breakups, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign. The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36. Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level. With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.