When it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail, you can’t stop them. You can only hope to contain them. And even that is dicey at the moment.

To recap:

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown. Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment. This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith.

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee added yet another commitment to its 2021 football recruiting class. On Twitter, KaTron Evans gave his verbal to the Volunteers.

That gives the Vols nine verbals in just under two weeks.

Evans is a four-star 2021 prospect. The 6-4, 320-pound Baltimore high schooler is the No. 9 defensive tackle on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.

Auburn, Florida, Georgia and USC were among the lineman’s finalists.

Tennessee now has 19 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, the most of any school. Two of those commits are five-stars, while another five are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.