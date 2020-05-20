The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: USC considering dropping prohibition on scheduling FCS opponents

THE SYNOPSIS: In July, USC did indeed drop that prohibition by scheduling FCS UC-Davis. That left Notre Dame and UCLA as the only FBS schools to never schedule an FCS game. Amidst fan backlash, though, USC dropped that game in February. And replaced it with San Joe State.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Father of LSU CB Kelvin Joseph says he’s not entering transfer portal after all

THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of a soap opera out over a couple of months. Joseph stated on Twitter that his father’s claims weren’t true. In late May, Ed Orgeron claimed “everything is good” on the Joseph front. In mid-July, however, Joseph reentered the portal. A month later, the defensive back moved on to Kentucky.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Charles Woodson: Michigan isn’t putting emphasis on Ohio State game like they should

THE SYNOPSIS: Regardless of what they are or aren’t doing, none of it is working. Ohio State has won The Game 15 of the last 16 times its been played. Michigan’s last win came in 2011. The season between Jim Tressel’s resignation and Urban Meyer‘s hiring.

2016

THE HEADLINE: 2016 Las Vegas win totals think highly of Clemson, FSU, Sooners and Vols

THE SYNOPSIS: The over/under on wins for both Clemson and Oklahoma was 10. Clemson went 14-1 and won the national championship. Oklahoma won 11 games, including the Rose Bowl. Florida State went 10-3 after Vegas set its win total at 10. Tennessee was at 10 wins as well, but went 9-4.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Miami coach: allegations ‘paled in comparison’ to unreported violations in SEC

THE SYNOPSIS: When all else fails, shove the NCAA spotlight on the SEC.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: Big 12 still split on expansion

THE SYNOPSIS: In 2011 and 2012, the Big 12 lost Missouri and Texas A&M to the SEC, Nebraska to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Pac-12.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Irish paid big, big bucks to rid themselves of Weis

THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame made a termination payment of $6,638,403 to Weis sometime after he and the school parted ways in November of 2009. The made monthly payments through 2015 thereafter. All told, the Fighting Irish paid Weis $19 million not to coach.