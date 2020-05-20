Duke football
Highest-rated signee in Duke’s 2018 recruiting class intends to transfer

By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
The offseason attrition for Duke football will seemingly continue.

Since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020, at least five Duke football players (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE) have left the Blue Devils.  All five of those have since found new college football homes.

Tuesday, a sixth is in need of a new home.  Probably.  247Sports.com confirmed this week that Tahj Rice has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The same website states that the defensive tackle “will not be returning to Duke.” That said…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Rice was a four-star member of the Duke football Class of 2018.  The Louisville product was rated as the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the country.  He was also the No. 3 recruit regardless of position in the state of Kentucky.

Most notably, Rice was the highest-rated signee in the Blue Devils’ class that year.  In fact, he was the only four-star signee for Duke that cycle.

Rice played in 24 games the past two seasons.  He would’ve played in a 25th, but an appendectomy cost him an appearance in the 2018 Independence Bowl.

During his time with the Blue Devils, he was credited with 16 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks.

It’s likely that Rice will have to sit out the 2020 season if he were to move on to an FBS school.  That would leave him two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Fifth Mississippi State player in seven weeks enters transfer portal

Mississippi State football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Mississippi State appears set to realize additional attrition from its football roster.

247Sports.com was the first to report that Jarrian Jones has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  The Jackson Clarion-Ledger subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has taken the first step in potentially leaving the Mississippi State football program.

Jones is the fifth Bulldog to enter the portal since Mike Leach‘s infamous tweet heard ’round the college football world.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019.  The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played.  In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

After sitting out the 2020 season, the defensive back will have three years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

The four other Mississippi State football players who have entered the portal in nearly seven weeks?

UAB adds Georgia, LSU to future schedules

UAB football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
UAB continues to add SEC schools to its future football slates.

It had previously been confirmed that UAB will travel to Athens to face Georgia in 2021.  Tuesday, UAB football announced that it has added not only another future game with UGA but with LSU as well.

The Blazers will face the Tigers on Nov. 19, 2022.  They will then do the same against the Bulldogs Sept. 23 the following season.  Those games will, obviously, be played in Baton Rouge and Athens, respectively.

The added games mean that UAB will face SEC foes six times in a span of seven years, starting with the football program’s return in 2017.  The only year the Conference USA school doesn’t face one from the SEC is 2020.  The ACC’s Miami, though, is on the slate this coming season.

All-time as an FBS member, UAB is 2-25 versus schools that were members of the SEC at the time the games were played.  The last win came against Mississippi State in 2004.  The first?  Against LSU.  In 2000.  In Nick Saban‘s first season as the Tigers’ head coach.

As for the records against Georgia?  UAB is 0-2, with those losses coming in 2003 and 2006.  While the most recent was a 34-0 loss, the Blazers nearly tripped up the Bulldogs in the first meeting Between The Hedges as they fell 16-13.

UAB is coming off a 9-5 football campaign in 2019.  The Blazers have played in a bowl game each of the past three seasons, the first time that’s happened in program history.  The 28 wins over that same stretch is easily the best run for the school.  The previous for a team not coached by Bill Clark is 18 from 1999-2001.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including the initial reports of Charlie Weis' buyout with Notre Dame

college football
By John TaylorMay 20, 2020, 7:57 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: USC considering dropping prohibition on scheduling FCS opponents
THE SYNOPSIS: In July, USC did indeed drop that prohibition by scheduling FCS UC-Davis.  That left Notre Dame and UCLA as the only FBS schools to never schedule an FCS game.  Amidst fan backlash, though, USC dropped that game in February.  And replaced it with San Joe State.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Father of LSU CB Kelvin Joseph says he’s not entering transfer portal after all
THE SYNOPSIS: This was part of a soap opera out over a couple of months.  Joseph stated on Twitter that his father’s claims weren’t true.  In late May, Ed Orgeron claimed “everything is good” on the Joseph front.  In mid-July, however, Joseph reentered the portal.  A month later, the defensive back moved on to Kentucky.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Charles Woodson: Michigan isn’t putting emphasis on Ohio State game like they should
THE SYNOPSIS: Regardless of what they are or aren’t doing, none of it is working. Ohio State has won The Game 15 of the last 16 times its been played.  Michigan’s last win came in 2011.  The season between Jim Tressel’s resignation and Urban Meyer‘s hiring.

2016

THE HEADLINE: 2016 Las Vegas win totals think highly of Clemson, FSU, Sooners and Vols
THE SYNOPSIS: The over/under on wins for both Clemson and Oklahoma was 10.  Clemson went 14-1 and won the national championship.  Oklahoma won 11 games, including the Rose Bowl.  Florida State went 10-3 after Vegas set its win total at 10.  Tennessee was at 10 wins as well, but went 9-4.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Miami coach: allegations ‘paled in comparison’ to unreported violations in SEC
THE SYNOPSIS: When all else fails, shove the NCAA spotlight on the SEC.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Report: Big 12 still split on expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: In 2011 and 2012, the Big 12 lost Missouri and Texas A&M to the SEC, Nebraska to the Big Ten and Colorado to the Pac-12.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Irish paid big, big bucks to rid themselves of Weis
THE SYNOPSIS: Notre Dame made a termination payment of $6,638,403 to Weis sometime after he and the school parted ways in November of 2009.  The made monthly payments through 2015 thereafter.  All told, the Fighting Irish paid Weis $19 million not to coach.

Second-highest-rated signee in Central Michigan's 2016 recruiting class enters the transfer portal

Central Michigan football
By John TaylorMay 19, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT
For the most part, it’s been quiet for Central Michigan on the football portal front.  Until now.

247Sports.com reported Monday that Bailey Edwards has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A Central Michigan football declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status with the Chippewas moving forward.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

Edwards was a three-star member of the Central Michigan football Class of 2016.  The Michigan native was the No. 33 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only one signee in the class that year for the Chips that year, quarterback Tony Poljan, was rated higher than Edwards.

As a true freshman, Edwards took a redshirt.  The past three seasons, the 6-2, 187-pound receiver appeared in 27 games.  A baker’s dozen of those came in 2019.

Edwards will finish his time at the MAC school with a pair of receptions for five yards.  He also carried the ball for 15 yards on six carries.

In 2018, Central Michigan football lost a school-record 11 games.  In Jim McElwain‘s first season in 2019, CMU won went 8-6.  Included in the losses was a New Mexico Bowl beatdown at the hands of San Diego State.

Edwards will be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020 as a graduate transfer.