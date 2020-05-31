Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer portal has not been kind to the Texas State football program. Again.

According to 247Sports.com, Jaylin Nelson has entered the NCAA transfer database. No reason for the running back’s impending departure was given.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Nelson was a three-star member of the Texas State football Class of 2017. It’s likely that the back will be leaving the Sun Belt Conference school as a graduate transfer.

During his time with the Bobcats, Nelson appeared in 24 games. In that stretch, Nelson totaled 143 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. The Texas native also returned a pair of kicks for 34 yards.

Oh, and Nelson also attempted one pass. Which he completed. For 69 yards. And a touchdown.

Nelson is at least the fifth Texas State football player to enter the portal this year.

Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database. A short time later, defensive tackle John Lilly hit the portal. Last week, defensive lineman Devin Henderson did the same.

Conversely, offensive lineman JP Urquidez transferred in from Texas in late April. Or, more specifically, he committed to the Bobcats.