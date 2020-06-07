The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Argument over tacos leads to Texas A&M DB Derrick Tucker’s arrest

THE SYNOPSIS: Don’t you just love offseason headlines? Especially when it involves a taco beef? Or, beef taco as the case may be.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Latest sign you are old: Frank Gore Jr. commits to Lane Kiffin and FAU

THE SYNOPSIS: The younger Gore, though, ultimately flipped to Southern Miss. The best part of this? Frank Gore Sr. will play his 16th season in the NFL in 2020. Gore Jr., meanwhile, will play his first at the collegiate level in 2020. Father and son. Playing the same season at the NFL and FBS levels. Awesome.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Bob Stoops retiring as head coach at Oklahoma, effective immediately

THE SYNOPSIS: This was stunning. To say the least. As for a refresher on his résumé in Norman?

The 56-year-old Stoops was set to enter his 19th season heading the program prior to the stunning development. In his 18 seasons with the program, he guided the Sooners to a 190-48 record. After a 7-5 first season, OU won 10-plus games in 14 of the next 17 seasons. The Sooners won 11 games six times — including what turned out to be the last two seasons of Stoops’ tenure — 12 games five times and 13 games once. Stoops won 10 Big 12 championships, including nine outright, during his time in Norman. His 2000 squad won the lone national title of his tenure, going unbeaten in 13 games and capping the championship season with a 13-2 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. That was the Sooners’ first since 1985.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Terrelle Pryor’s career at Ohio State over

THE SYNOPSIS: This was a shame. And a sham. The talented college quarterback was ultimately selected in the third round of the NFL’s 2011 supplemental draft.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Report: Pac-10 to issue invites this week

THE SYNOPSIS: It’s still odd going through the archives, seeing “Pac-10.” Ultimately, Colorado (Big 12) and Utah (Mountain West) came in to form the Pac-12 we know and love today.