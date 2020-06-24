Given the week that Oklahoma State football program had, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last Monday from star running back Chuba Hubbard. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it. That same day, the Oklahoma State head coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter. That same week, old allegations of Gundy directed the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.

With that as a backdrop, Oklahoma State announced Wednesday the creation of a Diversity and Inclusion Council. Below is the school’s release on the newly-formed group: