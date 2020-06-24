Oklahoma State football
Oklahoma State announces creation of Council for Diversity & Inclusion

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Given the week that Oklahoma State football program had, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last Monday from star running back Chuba Hubbard.  The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public.  The running back added another layer to the issue, stating Tuesday he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.  That same day, the Oklahoma State head coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter.  That same week, old allegations of Gundy directed the N-word at Colorado players during his time as an Oklahoma State football player also resurfaced.

With that as a backdrop, Oklahoma State announced Wednesday the creation of a Diversity and Inclusion Council.  Below is the school’s release on the newly-formed group:

The Oklahoma State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, the university’s Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer, will chair OSU Athletics’ newly-formed Council For Diversity and Inclusion.

Under Dr. Kirksey’s leadership, OSU has been nationally recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion with more than 25 prestigious awards and recognitions. In 2019, Oklahoma State became one of just eight institutions of higher learning in the country to earn the highly sought-after Higher Education Excellence In Diversity (HEED) Award for eight consecutive years. The university has also been honored by Insight Into Diversity magazine each of the last three years as a Diversity Champion, which is a select number of HEED Award institutions exhibiting an exceptional commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“OSU is a land-grant institution with an unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Dr. Kirksey. “Over the past decade, OSU has emerged as a national leader and a role model across higher education and beyond. While we still have work to do, the establishment of athletics’ Council For Diversity and Inclusion is a significant and genuine effort to broaden and deepen the university’s commitment to a culture of inclusion. The council is our most recent structural engagement to effect meaningful and lasting change across the OSU Family.”

The newly formed council will be a permanent entity in OSU Athletics and is being populated by a cross-section of individuals from the OSU campus, OSU Athletics, current student-athletes and alumni. It will be housed in the university’s Division of Institutional Diversity.

“We are grateful that Dr. Kirksey has agreed to lead our efforts moving forward,” said Chad Weiberg, OSU’s Deputy Director of Athletics. “The athletic department could make a lot of promises and declarations about what we will be doing, but our future actions will speak for us. Under Dr Kirksey’s leadership, we will be very intentional in our efforts, but our driving goal will be to get better.

Troy, UAB add yet another home-and-home to in-state rivalry

By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT
After more than a decade sabbatical, Troy and UAB are set renew their in-state football rivalry. Yet again.  And eventually.

Earlier this offseason, both Troy and UAB announced the two football programs have agreed to a future home-and-home. Troy will visit Birmingham on Sept. 23, 2028.  UAB will then travel to Troy on Sept. 8 of the following season.  Fast-forward a little over a month, and the Troy and UAB programs have announced another future football home-and-home.

On Sept. 18, 2032, the Trojans will play host to the Blazers.  On, Sept. 10 of the following season, the Blazers will return the hosting favors.

The latest addition means that the Trojans and Blazers will now meet four times over a six-year period from 2028 thru 2033.

“This a great series for both our football program and our fans,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement after the last renewal. “We make it a priority to schedule competitive home-and-home regional series against our peer conferences to make it as easy as possible for our amazing fans to watch their Trojans on the road. Additionally, Birmingham is an important market for our program as we’ve done a great job recruiting top players from the area over the past few years. This is a series that both fan bases are excited about getting started again.”

Troy and UAB have met a dozen times over the years on the football field.  They met every year between 2009-14.  That 2014 meeting was the last between the two schools.

The Trojans lead the all-time series 7-5.  The Sun Belt Conference school has also won four of the last six meetings. Three of those victories came by 10 points or more.

Both universities, of course, are located in Alabama.  In fact, Troy and UAB are separated by less than 140 miles.

West Virginia DC Vic Koenning issues apology day after being placed on administrative leave

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT
There’s been another storyline that’s dominated the West Virginia football program the past couple of days.

Early Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning.  A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.

Tuesday night, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown.  In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.” That’s noteworthy because the safety claimed in his statement that he had meetings with Brown regarding Koenning’s alleged mistreatment.

Wednesday evening, Koenning issued a statement of apology via his Twitter account.

I respect Kerry Martin’s right to share that some of my words and actions impacted him. I care deeply for KJ and, when given the opportunity to speak directly, am optimistic we can find common ground. In the interim, I want to offer my sincere apology to both KJ and the entire WVU Family.

I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive. But KJ’s tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated. I’ve devoted the last 30 plus years of my life to serving young men through coaching. I’ve always tried to see things from the perspective of others. I’m not perfect – but I’m also not the person many on social media have painted me to be. I’m still learning every day and this is an opportunity for me to listen, learn and improve.

Over the past several days, some of our players have asked me why I haven’t spoken out publicly against racism and social injustice. Coach Brown and our administration addressed those important issues on behalf of our program and I fully supported their messages – then and now. At the time, I did not see the need to issue a separate statement. Again, I recognize that this only takes into account my perspective and not that of the players I am leading. Of course I stand against racism and social injustice of any kind. I hope my players know that already, but I proudly say it now. There is no place for that any time, anywhere or any place.

I look forward to fully cooperating with WVU’s independent investigation by sharing what is in my heart and getting to the truth. I will have no further comment out of respect for that process. We will get through this together and be stronger as a team for it.

In announcing Koenning had been placed on administrative leave, athletic director Shane Lyons stated that “the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations.” Brown subsequently confirmed that an independent investigation had been launched.

Koenning has been with Brown the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Missouri confirms addition of standout Div. II WR Keke Chism

Missouri football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
Missouri has officially benefitted from a lower-level football transfer.

Over the weekendKeke Chism announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career for Missouri football. Tuesday, the Tigers via their Twitter machine confirmed Chism’s addition to Eli Drinkwitz‘s roster.

The wide receiver will be eligible to play immediately for the Tigers in 2020.

Chism will be coming to the Missouri football team as a graduate transfer from Angelo State.  The Rams are a Div. II program in Texas.

Chism was ASU’s leading receiver the past two seasons.  He was also named to the program’s All-Decade Team.

He was a first-team selection in the All-Lone Star Conference last year when he caught 60 passes for 878 and six touchdowns, a year after catching 69 passes for 959 and six scores. His 2,221 career receiving yards is sixth all-time at the school.

Chism’s addition continues an offseason of churn in the Mizzou receiving corps.

Coincidentally or not, wide receiver Kam Scott transferred from Missouri into the Houston football program last month.  Conversely, former Virginia Tech and Ball State wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. transferred to Mizzou in February. Like Chism, Hazelton will be eligible to play immediately this coming season.

In late November, Barry Odom was fired after four seasons as the Missouri head football coach.  Less than two weeks later, Mizzou pried Drinkwitz away from Appalachian State to take over for Odom.

Ex-Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager is headed to FIU

FIU football
By John TaylorJun 24, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
If need be, FIU will have an experienced option on its football roster to replace its standout starting quarterback.

In late January, Max Bortenschlager opted to leave Maryland and continue his playing career elsewhere. Tuesday, it was reported by SB Nation that elsewhere will be FIU football.  As a graduate transfer, Bortenschlager will be eligible to play immediately for Florida International in 2020.

Bortenschlager was a three-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Terrapins.  In 2017, Bortenschlager started eight games for the Terps.  All told, he started nine games during his time in College Park.

During that time, Bortenschlager completed 51.5 percent of his 266 passes for 1,522 yards, 11 touchdown and five interceptions.  He also carried the ball 84 times for minus-14 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Bortenschlager was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.  Because injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, Bortenschlager has already been granted a sixth season of eligibility.  That means he can play in 2021 as well.

FIU’s talented starting quarterback, James Morgan, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.  Bortenschlager will compete with Caleb Lynum, Stone Norton and Kaylan Wiggins for the starting job.  Wiggins is the only one of the three to attempt a pass at this level, completed 15 of his 27 attempts for 172 yards.  He was also third on the team in rushing with 323 yards on the ground.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign.  Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.

(My sincere apologies to Eric Davis of SB Nation.  In the original post, I had inadvertently failed to credit his scoop with a link.  Again, my apologies Eric.)