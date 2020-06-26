Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least when it comes to COVID-19, Texas Tech football has something in common with Clemson.

Earlier this month, it was reported that 23 of its Clemson’s football players and staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. Exactly one week later, Texas Tech announced that 23 of its football players and staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19. That’s out of 197 individuals who were tested.

According to the school, 21 of those 23 positives have since recovered. No hospitalizations for any of the positives have been required.

Any individual who tested positive will be forced to isolate for at least 10 days. Those individuals who have been in close contact with a person who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Texas Tech’s priority remains the health and safety of each of its student-athletes and staff,” the school’s release read. “As part of its Return to Campus Plan, Texas Tech tested each football student-athlete upon return to campus. The same protocol will be implemented for each program as its student-athletes return for voluntary activity.”

In mid-May, the Big 12 announced it would allow football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15. Tech confirmed its players would begin those voluntary activities the same day it was first allowed.

Boise State (HERE), Houston (HERE) and Kansas State (HERE) have also temporarily halted workouts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Texas Tech is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at UTEP Sept. 5.