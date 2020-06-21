Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of K-State, Houston football now has some pause-pressing company.

Last weekend, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, K-State addressed reports that a pair of football players had tested positive for coronavirus.

Saturday afternoon, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well. The reason? “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.”

The pause for all workouts involving K-State football players will last 14 days.

According to the school, all 14 individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for a period of 10 days or is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever is longer.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” a statement from athletics director Gene Taylor began. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

K-State is far from the only Power Five football program dealing with an outbreak. Last Thursday, Texas confirmed that 13 of its football players had tested positive or are presumed positive. It was reported a day later that 23 Clemson football players had tested positive for the virus. Saturday, another report that 30 LSU football players have been quarantined.