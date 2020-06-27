K-State football
Getty Images

K-State football players vow to not ‘play, practice, meet’ in aftermath of student’s George Floyd tweet

By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

K-State is the latest to see its football players attempt to wield their newly-powerful voices and effect change.

The genesis of this latest development is Jaden McNeil.  Or, more specifically, a tweet sent out by McNeil.  According to the Wichita Eagle, McNeil is “a junior at K-State who has been in the news previously for founding the white-supremacist group America First Students in Manhattan.”

Thursday, McNeil posted the following on Twitter:

“Congratulations to George Floyd on being [drug-free] for an entire month!” Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer Memorial Day, sparking a month of peaceful protests and violent riots as a response to racial injustice and police brutality.

In response to McNeil’s tweet, and the subsequent outcry from the community, the university’s president, Richard Myers, issued the following statement:

The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms.

We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.

Saturday, however, saw K-State football players across the roster, both Black and white, posted a unified statement on Twitter in which they vowed to not “play, practice or meet” until the university puts “a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.”

Below is the entirety of the student-athletes’ statement:

To our family at Kansas State: Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students.”

We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.

As of yet, the university has not responded to the demands of its student-athletes.

Oklahoma unveils new Sooner Schooner, eight months after on-field mishap

Sooner Schooner
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Never fear, Oklahoma fans, the Sooner Schooner is back and ready to take the field again.  Provided there is a season, of course.

During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia last October, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts.  Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius at top speed is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.

Shortly thereafter, presumably after wading through all of the insurance red tape, OU announced that the Sooner Schooner would be shut down for the remainder of the 2019 campaign.  Not long after, the school confirmed that a new and improved vehicular mascot was in the works.

Eight months later, the university this week unveiled Sooner Schooner IV, which it describes as being “back and better than ever.” In a nod to the cause of the accident that led to a new horse-driven machine, the school also detailed its new specs:

Featuring heavier running gear, wider wheelbase, hydraulic brakes, lowered driver seat and more space, every aspect of the new Schooner was constructed with increased stability in mind. …

The new Schooner is wider (70 inches), shorter (82 inches) and heavier (1,020 pounds) than the old.

In the photo* below, the new Schooner can be seen on the left, the old one on the right.

Sooner Schooner

Oklahoma is set to open the 2020 season against Missouri State in Norman.  Here’s to thinking the new Sooner Schooner will get a significant workout with an FCS foe on the other side of the field.

(*Courtesy of Oklahoma athletics)

Under Armour seeking to terminate record-breaking $280-million apparel deal with UCLA

UCLA Under Armour
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s safe to say that UCLA and Under Armour have some rather significant issues through which to work.

First, a little apparel financial history:

In July of 2015, Michigan’s reported apparel deal with Nike set a then-record of $169 million over 15 years (the final figure came in at just shy of $174 million).

Four months after U-M’s new deal was reported, news surfaced that Texas’ new contract with Nike would be worth $250 million over 15 years.  In January of 2016, Ohio State announced its new deal with Nike, an agreement that would pay that school upwards of $252 million over 15 years.  Four months after that OSU deal?  There was a new record-holder as UCLA, of all schools, reached an agreement with Under Armour, of all companies, on a 15-year, $280 million apparel deal.

Fast-forward more than four years, and the world finds itself in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.  And, it seems, it’s helped accelerate some spender’s remorse on Under Armour’s part as the apparel company is seeking to terminate its deal with UCLA.

Below is the apparel company’s release:

Under Armour has recently made the difficult decision to discontinue our partnership with UCLA, as we have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period. The agreement allows us to terminate in such an event and we are exercising that right.

We know this has been a challenging time for athletes, sports programs and apparel brands alike.  Under Armour will continue to preserve our strength in this challenging environment, while maintaining a strong network of partnership with individuals, organizations and leagues that make us the on-field authority for focused performers.

The Pac-12 school, though, won’t go quietly into the apparel night.

“UCLA Athletics learned this week that Under Armour is attempting to terminate its 15-year apparel and footwear contract with us and the Bruin community. We are exploring all our options to resist Under Armour’s actions,” the school’s soon-to-be-retired athletic director, Dan Guerrero, said in a statement. “We remain committed to providing our hard-working staff and student-athletes with the footwear, apparel and equipment needed to train and compete at the highest level, as they — and our loyal Bruin fans — deserve.”

Given the revenue the athletic department will more than likely lose already due to the pandemic, they won’t easily give up this money.

Latest odds have Clemson, Ohio State strong favorites to make College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff odds
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

It’s been a while since we’ve discussed anything related to College Football Playoff odds, so how about we rectify that this weekend?

When last we left, Clemson was a 5/2 favorite to win the 2020 national championship.  Ohio State was next at 3/1, followed by Alabama (5/1) and Georgia (7/1).  According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, its updated College Football Playoff odds — that means qualify for the field, not winning it — has Clemson and Ohio State dead even at 1/3.  The Tigers and Buckeyes, of course, met in the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs.  Alabama, which failed to qualify for the CFP for the first time in its history last season, is next up at 6/5, while Georgia would fill out the four-team wagering field at 2/1.

Interestingly, Florida is nipping at its SEC East rival’s heels at 3/1.  Oklahoma, another 2019 CFP participant, sits at 7/2.  Four other schools are in single digits, and that quartet comes in at 7/1 — Notre Dame Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

As for the reigning national champions?  LSU sits at 10/1, the same set of College Football Playoff odds as Auburn.

A pair of Big Ten teams, Michigan and Wisconsin, come in at 12/1.  USC, meanwhile, has garnered 15/1 odds.

No teams outside of the Power Five have been given odds.  In case you were wondering.

Penn State’s James Franklin will have family stay in Florida this season to protect 12-year-old daughter, who has sickle cell disease

Penn State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJun 27, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
2 Comments

The man in charge of the Penn State football program will have a decidedly different family situation if the 2020 season goes off as planned.

This past week, James Franklin made an appearance on HBO‘s Real Sports with Bryant Gumble.  During the offseason, Franklin and his family spend a significant amount of time at their second home in Destin, Fla.  According to the Penn State head football coach, the family will remain in that home as he prepares for the 2020 season in State College.  And will continue to remain there during the season even as Franklin works from Happy Valley.

The reason?  One of Franklin’s daughters, 12-year-old Addison, has sickle cell disease, which would make her very susceptible to COVID-19.

From thecomeback.com:

I have two daughters,” Franklin said. “My one youngest daughter has sickle cell disease so it’s changed dynamics in our family. My wife and kids are going to stay in Florida for the season. And I’m going to be in Happy Valley just because we think that’s the right thing to do for my daughter with sickle cell.”

Franklin confirmed with Gumbel that it means he’ll be away from his family for the rest of the year. Franklin said, “There was a lot of tears. There was a lot of emotion having this conversation with my daughters. So a lot of heartache over it.

Earlier this month, Penn State announced that its football players could begin returning to campus June 8.  Penn State is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Kent State Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium.