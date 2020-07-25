The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: LSU will officially sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium this season

THE SYNOPSIS: By the end of the 2019 campaign — and during it — Tiger fans had plenty of reasons to drink in celebration.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts told Alabama coach ‘I am going to be here’

THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Iowa’s strength coach nets raise, makes him higher paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches

THE SYNOPSIS: Amidst controversy, Chris Doyle lost his job as the Iowa strength & conditioning coach last month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: Greg Schiano ‘will be head coach’ again after turning down two ‘significant’ jobs this offseason

THE SYNOPSIS: Meyer proved prescient as, two years later, Schiano returned as the head coach at Rutgers.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida’s Geoff Collins could become next million-dollar coordinator

THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, nine assistants made seven figures. Three years later, per the USA Today coaches salary database, that number had nearly tripled to 24.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Three years after the NCAA hammer, Penn State still alive and well

THE SYNOPSIS: Penn State in 2012 was hit with sanctions that were just this side of SMU’s death penalty. In the eight seasons since, they have not won fewer than seven games. The past four seasons, the Nittany Lions have won 10-plus games in three of them.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma’s 5-star RB Joe Mixon “involved in serious altercation”

THE SYNOPSIS: To say it was serious would be an understatement.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Florida removes Aaron Hernandez’s All-American brick from stadium

THE SYNOPSIS: The move came amidst the former Gator standout being charged in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

2013

THE HEADLINE: After three-year suspension, Georgia OL reinstated by NCAA

THE SYNOPSIS: Kolton Houston‘s years-long odyssey began when he took a banned substance, 19-Norandrosterone, to aid in the healing of a shoulder injury while he was in high school in 2009. For some inexplicable reason, the drug continued to show up in testing and Houston continued to serve out a suspension.