college football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a 2018 raise that made then-Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle higher-paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches

By John TaylorJul 25, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 25, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: LSU will officially sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium this season
THE SYNOPSIS: By the end of the 2019 campaign — and during it — Tiger fans had plenty of reasons to drink in celebration.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts told Alabama coach ‘I am going to be here’
THE SYNOPSIS: Six months later, the quarterback transferred to Oklahoma.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Iowa’s strength coach nets raise, makes him higher paid than nearly three dozen FBS head coaches
THE SYNOPSIS: Amidst controversy, Chris Doyle lost his job as the Iowa strength & conditioning coach last month.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer: Greg Schiano ‘will be head coach’ again after turning down two ‘significant’ jobs this offseason
THE SYNOPSIS: Meyer proved prescient as, two years later, Schiano returned as the head coach at Rutgers.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Florida’s Geoff Collins could become next million-dollar coordinator
THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, nine assistants made seven figures.  Three years later, per the USA Today coaches salary database, that number had nearly tripled to 24.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Three years after the NCAA hammer, Penn State still alive and well
THE SYNOPSIS: Penn State in 2012 was hit with sanctions that were just this side of SMU’s death penalty.  In the eight seasons since, they have not won fewer than seven games.  The past four seasons, the Nittany Lions have won 10-plus games in three of them.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma’s 5-star RB Joe Mixon “involved in serious altercation”
THE SYNOPSIS: To say it was serious would be an understatement.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Florida removes Aaron Hernandez’s All-American brick from stadium
THE SYNOPSIS: The move came amidst the former Gator standout being charged in the murder of Odin Lloyd.

2013

THE HEADLINE: After three-year suspension, Georgia OL reinstated by NCAA
THE SYNOPSIS: Kolton Houston‘s years-long odyssey began when he took a banned substance, 19-Norandrosterone, to aid in the healing of a shoulder injury while he was in high school in 2009.  For some inexplicable reason, the drug continued to show up in testing and Houston continued to serve out a suspension.

Virginia Tech RB J’wan Evans tweets move into transfer portal

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in a month, Virginia Tech is losing a football player to the transfer portal.

In mid-June, suspended defensive end Jaevon Becton entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, running back J’wan Evans took the first step in leaving Virginia Tech football by making his way to the portal.

Evans made his announcement on Twitter.

“I am extremely thankful to the Virginia Tech football program for the last year,” the back wrote. “I was able to learn under a great coaching staff and develop my game tremendously on the field and in the weight room.  Virginia Tech will always hold a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, I am looking for a new home and entering the transfer portal.  I am eager to begin the next chapter of my football career where I can continue to make my dreams a reality.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Evans didn’t see any action as a true freshman this past season for the Hokies.  It’s expected the Philadelphia product will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Nevada sees second Wolf Pack player this week enter transfer portal

Nevada football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this week, Nevada has seen its football roster take a hit.

First, quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who was a transfer from Bosie State, opted to leave the Nevada football team as well. A couple of days later, 247Sports.com reported that Daylon Johnson is now in the NCAA transfer database.  A Nevada football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Wolf Pack.  As a graduate transfer, the Texas native will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Johnson didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the Wolf Pack, taking a redshirt as a true freshman and missing the entire 2017 season due to injury.  The past two seasons, Johnson appeared in a combined 14 games.  After playing in five games in 2019, the defensive back suffered a season-ending injury.

Nevada has won a combined 15 games the past two seasons.  That’s the program’s most in back-to-back seasons since winning 20 in 2010-11.  In March, Jay Norvell was rewarded with a new five-year contract.

NCAA delays decision on fall sports championships until at least August; FBS conferences breathe a sigh of relief — for now

NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FBS programs, particularly those in the Power Five, got exactly what they wanted from the NCAA.  For now, at least.

The NCAA Board of Governors, as expected, held a meeting Friday.  Last week, the football oversight committee sent a letter asking the ultimate decision-makers to avoid making one on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.  While not directly impacting the highest level of college football — the NCAA has no oversight on the postseason, including playoffs — nixing of the championships in other fall sports would’ve put pressure on Power Fives, in particular, to cancel their seasons as well.

Friday, though, the NCAA announced that it will not postpone championships for any fall sports.  Instead, the discussions will continue on into August.

Below is a statement attributed to NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Today the Board of Governors and I agreed that we must continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week.

The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November.  We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see.  It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner.

We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions.  We will continue our discussions in August.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors is set for Aug. 4.  By that time, most of the Power Fives, with perhaps the exception of the Big 12, will have made some type of scheduling decisions.  In fact, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already gone to conference-only schedules.  The ACC and SEC are expected to unveil their plans at some point next week.

USC, four-star 2020 signee Jack Yary reportedly part ways; TE could be headed to Washington next

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One USC football player’s time with the Trojans didn’t last long.  At all.

In February, Jack Yary signed on as part of the 2020 recruiting class for USC football.  Five months later, SI.com, citing multiple sources, is reporting that Yary and the Trojans are parting ways.  No specific reason for the impending divorce was given.

At this point, it’s unclear if Yary will enter the NCAA transfer database.  If he does, however…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

It also appears that, even if Yary enters the portal, it won’t be a long stay.  A photo, posted as part of Yary’s Instagram story, has been making the rounds of Yary in a Washington uniform.  And there’s this, from 247Sports.com:

The latest we heard is Yary is he’s now taking a summer school class and if all goes well, the path will be cleared for him to enroll at Washington in September.

Yary was a four-star member of the most recent recruiting cycle for the Trojans.  The California native was rated as the No. 31 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State.  He was also the No. 10 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  Yary’s addition helped take a little of the sting out of what was a historically bad Early Signing Period for USC football.

USC was one of two finalists for Yary’s Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.  The other?  Washington, of course.

Yary, incidentally, is the son of former USC legend and College Football and Professional Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary.