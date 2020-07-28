Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Virginia has added some much-needed help to its football roster. Whether that will be immediate help remains to be seen.

Late last week, Ja’Quay Hubbard was one of two Virginia football players to enter the NCAA transfer database. Less than a week later, it was being reported that multiple Power Five schools had already reached out expressing interest in the offensive lineman. Among those? Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Monday, Hubbard took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the West Virginia football team.

“Thank you to [head coach Neal Brown] and [offensive line coach Matt Moore] for the opportunity to further my education and be apart of the climb,” the lineman wrote.

Thank you to Coach @NealBrown_WVU and @CoachMooreWVU for the opportunity to further my education and be apart of the climb 🧗🏾😈

Hubbard will not be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. He did indicate to 247Sports.com, though, that he will be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility in 2020.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team. At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college. Obviously, that will not be the case.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee. He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

Hubbard might not be the only Power Five transfer Brown adds heading into summer camp. Arizona starting linebacker Tony Fields indicated on Twitter recently that either WVU, Minnesota or Texas will be his next stop. Unlike Hubbard, Fields is a graduate transfer.