Hurricane Irma aftermath forces cancellation of Indiana-FIU game

Not surprisingly, Hurricane Irma and her swath of destruction continues to have an impact on college football.
Indiana announced that, after discussions with officials from Florida International, the university supports FIU’s decision to cancel their Week 3 game in Bloomington. Below is a portion of the school’s release on the latest Irma-related development:
[IU athletic director Fred] Glass and FIU Athletic Director Pete Garcia have been in regular communication since Sunday about the situation, and with FIU classes being canceled, several FIU players and coaches being from the South Florida area, along with the considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington, the decision to cancel the game was made late on Monday evening. The two programs plan to schedule a game between the schools at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future.
The Hoosiers have a bye in Week 6 (weekend of Oct. 7), and the football program is hopeful they can cobble together a game for that weekend. Given the timeframe, such a game would more than likely involve an FCS team.
Five of the seven recently-completed Week 2 games involving FBS teams from the state of Florida were canceled ahead of Irma making landfall. FIU’s home game against Alcorn State, originally scheduled to be played in Miami, was moved to Birmingham, Ala. Florida Atlantic’s game against Wisconsin in Madison over the weekend went off as originally planned, although the Owls will be holed up on that campus indefinitely.
In addition to the FIU-Indiana game, Georgia Tech’s Week 3 game against Central Florida has already been canceled. The Miami-Florida State game scheduled for this weekend was moved to next month over the weekend. There’s already talk that Illinois’ game Saturday on the road against South Florida could be moved to Champaign or outright canceled, although there’s been no official word either way.
Still up in the air as well are FAU’s home game against Bethune-Cookman and Florida hosting Tennessee in Gainesville. Monday afternoon, the SEC issued a statement on the status of that latter contest.
The Southeastern Conference is in communication with the athletics departments at the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee after Hurricane Irma passed through the Gainesville area overnight and early this morning.
“Now that the storm has passed through Gainesville, the University of Florida is working with local authorities to assess the effect of the storm on the campus and the Gainesville community, at the same time ensuring the appropriate security and local officials are available to host a game,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
However, according to USC, that officially never happened. Vince Young may have run into the right corner of the end zone to win the 2006 Rose Bowl, but it’s not recorded in any record books. At least not according to USC.
The Trojans were forced to vacate their 2005 season due to the Reggie Bush sanctions, which means USC erased its lone loss on top of those 11 wins.
So ahead of Texas’s visit to USC on Saturday, the first meeting since The Rose Bowl That Never Happened, USC lists itself as 4-0 all-time against the Longhorns.
Baylor is going to be bad this season, and if you’re going to be bad you might as well be young. Baylor is going young at quarterback.
Rhule announced Monday that sophomore Zach Smith will supplant graduate transfer Anu Solomon at quarterback. An arrival from Arizona, Solomon started both of the Bears’ first two games, hitting a pedestrian 22-of-54 passes (43.6 percent) for 399 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing 16 times for 106 yards.
Smith has started previously, and is responsible for Baylor’s only victory since Oct. 15 of last season, hitting 28-of-39 throws for 375 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 31-12 win over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl last December.
Solomon was not named starter until four games before Baylor’s opener, and an ankle injury Smith sustained in August contributed to that. And now it’s clear Smith is Baylor’s best option — if not explicitly for 2017, then for 2018 and ’19.
“Zach will go and we’ll rally around him and see what he can do for us,” Rhule said.
Baylor visits Duke on Saturday before opening Big 12 play with a back-to-back-to-back streak of top-20 opponents — vs. No. 2 Oklahoma, at No. 18 Kansas State and at No. 9 Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews expected back for Saturday
Back before Baker Mayfield claimed Ohio Stadium as his own, it looked like Oklahoma was in trouble. The Sooners were moving the ball against Ohio State but couldn’t get on the scoreboard and their most threatening pass catcher was out.
The Sooners lost tight end Mark Andrewsin the second quarter of Saturday’s game to a knee injury after catching only two passes for 23 yards. An ABC sideline shot of trainers attempting to twist Andrew’s left knee and the player responding with a pained wince did not inspire confidence.
OU adjusted, inserting true freshman Grant Calcaterra (one catch for 21 yards)and leaning on fullback Dimitri Flowers (a game-high seven grabs for 98 yards and a touchdown). Mayfield and company poured an avalanche of 28 second-half points en route to a 31-16 win, but questions about Andrews’s health remained.
Head coach Lincoln Riley answered those questions Monday.
“Mark’s good,” Riley told The Oklahoman. “We think Mark will play this week. He’s doing well, improving quickly.”
Oklahoma also lost left guard Cody Ford and safety Will Johnson during Saturday night’s game. Riley said both players are day-to-day.
The second-ranked Sooners face Tulane on Saturday.
Kent State head coach Paul Haynes returns to work after prostate cancer surgery
One day later, Haynes underwent surgery to remove cancer in his prostate. The cancer was discovered during a routine screening over the summer, which Haynes says may have saved his life. From the Record-Courier:
“It was found during a regular checkup last summer,” said Haynes. “There are really no common side effects with prostate cancer, so that checkup probably saved my life. Prostate cancer is most common among African-American men ages 40 and over, so I strongly encourage everyone in that age group to get a PSA screening.”
Haynes looks healthy and said he feels even better than he expected just two weeks after undergoing surgery.
“Unless my wife tells me I need to get my butt back home, it’s full speed ahead,” Haynes smiled.
The Golden Flashes went 1-1 in Haynes’s absence, losing 56-3 at Clemson and defeating Howard 38-31 on Saturday. Kent State visits Marshall this week.