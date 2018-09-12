Getty Images

Appalachian State announces Southern Miss game won’t be played

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
Mother Nature and her wrath have picked off yet another Week 3 FBS game.

Not surprisingly, Appalachian State announced that this weekend’s game against Southern Miss will not be played because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.  The Sun Belt Conference school wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”

That could prove difficult, given the respective school’s schedule.  Southern Miss is off the weekend of Oct. 6; while Appalachian State is off that same weekend, they have a conference game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Arkansas State.

The weekend of Dec. 1 could be an option, provided neither schools qualify for their conference’s championship games.

Including this one, there have now been nine FBS games impacted in some form or fashion by Hurricane Florence.  Below are the other eight.

It’s still possible that a couple of other games — Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday; Marshall at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Saturday — could be impacted by the Category 4 storm.

Iowa State announces Dec. 1 game against FCS Incarnate Word

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Iowa State will indeed have a 12-game regular season — probably.

Wednesday afternoon, Iowa State announced that it will play FCS Incarnate Word on Saturday, Dec. 1.  That matchup will replace the season opener against South Dakota State, which was canceled because of inclement weather.

That December game, though, is dependent on the Cyclones not playing in the Big 12 championship game and the Cardinals not qualifying for the FCS playoffs.  As Iowa State has finished above .500 in conference play just once the last decade (5-4 in 2015) and Incarnate Word has never won more than six games in a season, it’s a safe bet that the game will go off as scheduled.

“Although it’s been a challenging process to identify a school that was willing and able to play in Ames on Dec. 1, we are thankful to the Cardinals’ Athletics Director Brian Wickstrom and Coach Eric Morris in helping us schedule this game,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “We explored multiple options to give our student-athletes every opportunity to compete and, ultimately, be eligible to participate in a bowl game. Our student-athletes only have so many chances in their career to play collegiate football. I’m very grateful to the administration at UIW for helping us provide our student-athletes, as well as our marching band and spirit squad another chance to represent Iowa State University.”

ISU will pay the FCS school $300,000 for the game, and will also provide use of a charter aircraft to fly the football team into Des Moines.

Incarnate Word has opened the 2018 season with a pair of losses to FBS teams — 62-30 to New Mexico and 58-16 to North Texas.  ISO lost to in-state rival Iowa 13-3 in Week 2.

Clemson-Georgia Southern kickoff pushed up to noon Saturday

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
Make it an even 10 FBS games scheduled for this weekend that have now been affected by Hurricane Florence.

No. 2 Clemson had been set to host Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon.  Because of the threat posed by the Category 4 storm, however, Clemson announced just a short time ago that the start time for the Week 3 game has been pushed up to noon the same day.

From the university’s release:

Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday. As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.

As with last season’s home opener vs. Auburn, fans are asked to make plans to arrive early, expect delays in gameday traffic and parking and exercise patience in their commute to and from campus. Again, visit ClemsonTigers.com for parking and traffic information as the weekend draws closer.

The release added that “[p]lans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined and will be communicated once finalized.”

The other nine FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence are as follows:

Investigative findings into Jordan McNair’s death to be released Sept. 21

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 3:09 PM EDT
At a meeting that had already been scheduled for Sept. 21, it was confirmed in a press release Wednesday that the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents will be briefed on the investigation into the death of Terrapins football player Jordan McNair over the summer.  While the briefing will take place in a closed session of the board, the “findings will be shared publicly later that afternoon,” the release stated.

The 19-year-old Maryland offensive lineman collapsed during a football workout in late May and died two weeks later.

At a mid-August press conference, Maryland president Wallace Loh addressed the ongoing investigation into McNair’s death, stating that the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful workout day.” The president acknowledged that McNair’s death could’ve been prevented, but the football program’s training staff “basically misdiagnosed the situation.”

That press conference came three days after head coach D.J. Durkin was placed on administrative leave and not long after the attorney representing the family of deceased football player called for Durkin’s dismissal.  McNair’s father also very publicly called for Durkin to lose his job.  It has also been reported that the McNair family will not discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is fired.

Durkin’s leave stemmed from a damning report in which it was alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  That same report, which led to the suspensions of the training staff and strength & conditioning coach as well, also detailed a “toxic” culture within the football program under Durkin, one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim head coach until Durkin’s fate is decided.

“The Board of Regents is committed to uncovering all the discoverable facts about Jordan McNair’s tragic death, and separately, the culture of the football program at the University of Maryland, College Park,” USM Board of Regents Chair James Brady said in a statement Wednesday. “Once the board has the facts, we are committed to sharing what we find with the people of Maryland, and to making whatever decisions might be necessary and appropriate to best support our students.”

There are two investigations involving Terrapins football, one probing the death of McNair and the other which is examining the culture within the program.  The latter investigation is underway, the release stated, so it’s unclear if a determination on Durkin’s future as the head coach will be announced at the Sept. 21 board meeting or if it will be made after the probe into the culture of his program has concluded.

‘Aggressive fist bump’ leads to biceps tear for Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott

By John TaylorSep 12, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Sean Duggan might have some competition for “Most Bro’ Coach Injury Ever.”

Last season, the then-Hawaii linebackers coach sustained a dislocated elbow and broken wrist when he chest-bumped a 6-7, 300-plus-pound Rainbow Warriors offensive lineman following a blocked field goal.  In Week 2, Shawn Elliott may have trumped him.

Early in the first quarter of what turned out to be a 41-7 loss to NC State, running back Destin Coats scored on an eight-yard touchdown run to give Georgia State a short-lived 7-0 lead.  So excited over the early score on the Power Five school, Elliott busted out what h described as an “aggressive fist bump” — one that ended up tearing his right biceps tendon.

As a result, the head coach will be forced to undergo surgery at some point next week to repair the damage.

It’s unclear what if any impact the surgery will have on Elliott’s availability for the Week 4 non-conference matchup with Western Michigan.

Elliott, who served as South Carolina’s interim head coach following Steve Spurrier‘s abrupt midseason retirement in 2015, is in his second season at GSU.  The 7-5 record in his first season marked the football program’s best mark since it moved to the FBS level for the 2013 season.

The Panthers have started off Elliott’s second season in Atlanta at 1-1.