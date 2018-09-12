Appalachian State announces Southern Miss game won’t be played

Mother Nature and her wrath have picked off yet another Week 3 FBS game.
Not surprisingly, Appalachian State announced that this weekend’s game against Southern Miss will not be played because of the threat of Hurricane Florence. The Sun Belt Conference school wrote in its release that “[o]fficials from both schools are exploring options to reschedule the game.”
That could prove difficult, given the respective school’s schedule. Southern Miss is off the weekend of Oct. 6; while Appalachian State is off that same weekend, they have a conference game scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Arkansas State.
The weekend of Dec. 1 could be an option, provided neither schools qualify for their conference’s championship games.
Including this one, there have now been nine FBS games impacted in some form or fashion by Hurricane Florence. Below are the other eight.
- West Virginia-North Carolina State — canceled.
- UCF-North Carolina — canceled.
- East Carolina-Virginia Tech — canceled.
- Ohio-Virginia — moved from Charlottesville to Nashville.
- Boston College-Wake Forest — moved up from 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to 5:30 the same day.
- Old Dominion-Charlotte — moved up from Saturday to Thursday.
- Campbell-Coastal Carolina — moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.
- Norfolk State-Liberty — moved from Saturday to Dec. 1.
It’s still possible that a couple of other games — Georgia Southern at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday; Marshall at South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET Saturday — could be impacted by the Category 4 storm.