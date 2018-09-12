Clemson-Georgia Southern kickoff pushed up to noon Saturday

Make it an even 10 FBS games scheduled for this weekend that have now been affected by Hurricane Florence.
No. 2 Clemson had been set to host Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Because of the threat posed by the Category 4 storm, however, Clemson announced just a short time ago that the start time for the Week 3 game has been pushed up to noon the same day.
From the university’s release:
Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday. As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.
As with last season’s home opener vs. Auburn, fans are asked to make plans to arrive early, expect delays in gameday traffic and parking and exercise patience in their commute to and from campus. Again, visit ClemsonTigers.com for parking and traffic information as the weekend draws closer.
The release added that “[p]lans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined and will be communicated once finalized.”
The other nine FBS games impacted by Hurricane Florence are as follows:
- West Virginia-North Carolina State — canceled.
- UCF-North Carolina — canceled.
- East Carolina-Virginia Tech — canceled.
- Southern Miss-Appalachian State — canceled.
- Ohio-Virginia — moved from Charlottesville to Nashville.
- Boston College-Wake Forest — moved up from 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to 5:30 the same day.
- Old Dominion-Charlotte — moved up from Saturday to Thursday.
- Campbell-Coastal Carolina — moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.
- Norfolk State-Liberty — moved from Saturday to Dec. 1.