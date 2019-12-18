South Carolina approves alcohol sales at football games next fall

Thanks to South Carolina, more than half of the SEC has now embraced the concept of alcohol and football on fall afternoons.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Ole Miss (HERE), Texas A&M (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Vanderbilt (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy. Those policies were in place for the entire 2019 season in every stadium but one, with Ole Miss enacting theirs for the last three home games.

Tuesday, USC’s Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol, beer and wine, at sporting events beginning Jan. 1, 2020. Beer and wine will be available for football games at Williams-Brice Stadium beginning next season, but will not be sold in general seating areas. Instead, they will only “be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.”

Sales will be stopped at the end of the third quarter, and will be limited to one cup per individual.

“Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina,” said athletic director Ray Tanner in a statement. “We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience. …

“I appreciate the work of our state agencies in helping us get these challenges resolved in a manner that will benefit our fans. There are state laws in place that make the issue of selling alcohol in the general seating areas of Williams-Brice Stadium more complex. Through the diligent efforts of these agencies, university staff and the benefits realized from the project coming online in 2020, we are well positioned to deliver beer and wine sales and maintain a safe and fan-friendly experience.”

With Ole Miss’ decision, six SEC schools have yet to allow alcohol sales at football stadiums. Those lone holdouts are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

If those schools need a push, the financial success at other venues could be enough to tip them over the edge.