Tennessee joins five other SEC schools in bringing alcohol sales to football stadiums this fall

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
Nearly half the SEC will be tappin’ that… keg at football games this fall.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Already, Arkansas (HERE), LSU (HERE), Missouri (HERE), Texas A&M (HERE) and Vanderbilt (HERE) have embraced the shift in policy.

Wednesday morning, Tennessee announced that, “[i]n an effort to enhance the fan experience at home football games, UT will implement alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium” beginning this coming season.  As is the case with most of the other stadiums in the conference, the sale of beer and wine will be limited to concession stands; a limit of two alcoholic beverages per transaction is in place as well.

The announcement comes nearly a month to the day after the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium.

“I appreciate everyone whose efforts have helped us develop what we believe is a comprehensive and responsible plan for alcohol sales at home football games,” athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in an experience. “The gameday experience at Neyland Stadium is historic and unrivaled, and I’m confident these new concessions options will aid our continued efforts to enhance that experience for Tennessee fans and visitors throughout the stadium.

“We remain committed to providing a safe, positive, and family-friendly atmosphere in our venues and have measures in place to assure that standard is met.”

While close to half of the league will sell alcohol in 2019, not all conference members have embraced the change.  Yet.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky (HERE) and South Carolina (HERE) have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Florida and Mississippi State are the only other SEC schools that have not publicly stated its alcohol intentions, one way or the other, for the 2019 campaign.

Texas WR Joshua Moore arrested on weapons charge earlier this month

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Ye Olde Arrest Meter would’ve been due for a resetting but, alas, the ticker ’tis no more.

The latest college football player who would’ve triggered a reset back to double zeroes is Joshua Moore, with the Austin American-Statesman reporting that the Texas wide receiver was arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.  No details of what led to the arrest have been divulged.

The football program is aware of the off-field development involving Moore, who has been practicing with the rest of his UT teammates since the incident.

“We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process,” head coach Tom Herman said according to the American-Statesman. “We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process.”

A four-star 2018 signee, Moore played in the first six games as a true freshman before going down with a season-ending injury.  In that half-season of work, the 6-1, 180-pound receiver totaled 53 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Miss. St. OL Michael Story pleads guilty to animal cruelty

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
And thus ends one of the more infuriating stories of 2018 in college football.

In August of last year, Mississippi State’s Michael Story was arrested on one count of aggravated cruelty to a cat or a dog. It was alleged that the offensive lineman had failed to feed or provide water for a Great Dane named Kodak, which belonged to an ex-girlfriend, for a period of three days; Story subsequently acknowledged that it was actually for a week at a time.

The dog was nine-months-old when he was found and weighed 70 pounds; at that age, that breed of dog should weigh between 90 and 120 pounds.

This week, the Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported, Story pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty. He received a six-month suspended sentence, two years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Shortly after the arrest, MSU suspended Story from the football program. The lineman ultimately served a two-game suspension last year.

According to the school, Story will face no further punishment.

As a redshirt junior last season, Story played in nine games at left guard for the Bulldogs. All told, he has played in 23 games the past three seasons, starting two of those contests in 2016.

Virginia loses projected starting corner Darrius Bratton to potential season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorAug 16, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
The 2019 season hasn’t even kicked off yet, and Virginia’s secondary has been hit with what could be a rather significant injury.

Darrius Bratton sustained an unspecified injury to one of his knees during practice Wednesday. While the football program has yet to address it publicly, multiple media outlets are reporting that the cornerback could miss/is likely lost for the entire upcoming season.

Bratton had already been a limited participant for the first half of summer camp as he was working through a hamstring issue.

If Bratton is indeed sidelined for all of 2019, he would be eligible for a medical redshirt and then have two years of eligibility remaining he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

Bratton, a three-star 2017 signee, has played in 22 games during his first two seasons in Charlottesville, including all 13 a year ago. This past season, he started five of those baker’s dozen appearances for the Cavaliers.

CFP announces dates for release of 2019 rankings

By John TaylorAug 15, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
The only poll in college football that matters in any way, shape or form has official release dates.

The first set of playing rankings, the College Football Playoff confirmed Thursday evening, will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 9-9:30 p.m. ET. The late start to the first release of the Top 25 is due to the fact that it’s scheduled to air between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball doubleheader at Madison Square Garden.

That initial release will be the first of five before the final CFP rankings that will set the four-team playoff field as well as New Year’s Six Bowls are unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8, starting at noon ET and lasting until four that afternoon.

  • Tuesday, November 5, 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 12. 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 19, 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, November 26, 7 – 8 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, December 3, 7 – 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, December 8, noon – 4 p.m. ET

In January of this year, the CFP announced three new additions to its selection committee — Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir, former Army Chief of Staff and ex-Army football player Ray Odierno and former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum. A month later, it was confirmed that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith would be stepping away from his voting duties a year early and replaced by his counterpart at Iowa, Gary Barta.

With those four new additions, there are now 13 voting members of the CFP selection committee. The other nine appear below.

  • Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (February 2020)
  • Former sportswriter Paola Boivin (February 2021)
  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione (February 2021)
  • Former head coach Ken Hatfield (February 2021)
  • Robert Morris University president Christopher Howard (February 2020)
  • College Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (February 2021)
  • Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens (February 2020)
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury (February 2021)
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin (February 2021)

Mullens will continue on as the committee’s chair.

“We’ve enjoyed five years of the College Football Playoff, and the selection committee is looking forward to the start of our sixth season,” Mullens said in a statement. “It is always good to have the full group together. Our meetings this week were productive and thorough.”

In addition to rankings release dates, the CFP also reaffirmed its recusal policy.

A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team’s selection or seeding. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game.

“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended, or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.