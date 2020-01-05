A Georgia Bulldogs football staffer is the latest addition to Jeff Scott’s first coaching staff at South Florida.
Saturday, USF confirmed the hiring of Jules Montinar. The Georgia Bulldogs football staffer will serve as the Bulls’ cornerbacks coach.
This past season, Montinar was a defensive quality control coach at UGA.
”We are excited to welcome Jules and his family to the Bulls family,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a Florida native with a great track record of recruiting the state and has worked with and learned from some of the best defenses in college football over his career. He will do a fantastic job leading our cornerbacks.”
Prior to UGA, Montinar was the cornerbacks coach at Texas State for three season (2016-18). Montinar has also spent time at James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09).
At both Alabama and Purdue, Montinar, who played his college football at EKU, served as a graduate assistant.
With Montinar’s hiring, Scott now has nine of his 10 on-field assistants on staff. Based on the previous hires, the next addition will be on the defensive side of the football:
- Glenn Spencer — Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach (HERE)
- Da’Quan Bowers — Defensive Line (HERE)
- Jules Montinar — Cornerbacks
- Charlie Weis Jr. — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach (HERE)
- Pat White — Running Backs Coach (HERE)
- Xavier Dye — Wide Receivers Coach (HERE)
- Joey King — Tight Ends Coach
- Allen Mogridge — Offensive Line Coach (HERE)
- Daniel Da Prato — Special Teams Coordinator (HERE)
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to Eagle Insider.
White led the Eagles in receptions (29) and touchdown catches (five) this past season. His 460 yards ranked second on the team.
After redshirting in 2016, White was an impact player from the moment he joined the active roster, ranking second on the club with 34 receptions for 423 yards and two scores in 13 games in 2017. Last fall, he led the team in catches and yards with 33 for 526 to go with three touchdowns.
In related news, BC never ranked higher than 81st nationally in passing in White’s three years on the field.
As perhaps (???) an unintentional burn at Steve Addazio and staff, Eagle Insider describes White’s recruitment out of Harrisburg, Pa., thusly:
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania came to Boston College as the No. 551 overall prospect in the 2016 class, per the Top247. He was among the Eagles’ highest-rated recruits that cycle.
White’s entry of the portal does not necessarily mean he’s leaving Chestnut Hill, and new head coach Jeff Hafley‘s first move on the recruiting trail will be with his own wideout.
Of all the draft decisions, the one made by Southern Miss wide receiver Quez Watkins would probably qualify as one of the more head-scratching.
On Twitter, Watkins announced Saturday evening that he has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. As our pals over at Rotoworld noted, Watkins is believed to be a Day 3 prospect. And that might even be generous, at least at the moment.
”As an athlete, I have spent the majority of my life training hard for this very moment,” Watkins wrote. “I love the game of football, played hard and gained the respect of my fellow teammates.”
In late January, it was reported that Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. In late June, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
The news regarding the wide receiver was even more positive a month later as head coach Jay Hopson confirmed that Watkins was expected to join the rest of his teammates for the start of summer camp. While that indeed happened, the pause button was hit on the feel-good storyline as Watkins was suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.
After returning from suspension, the 6-2, 190-pound Watkins caught 64 passes for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns. He was tops on the team in both yards and touchdowns.
As a redshirt sophomore the season before, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air that season.
For the Florida Gators football program, Saturday brought an infusion of transfer talent. Unofficially.
As the cool transfers are wont to do, Noah Keeter utilized Twitter to announce that he will be moving on to the University of Florida and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Gators. Keeter had entered the NCAA transfer database in early December, the first step in moving on from UCLA.
The move serves as a homecoming as Keeter played his high school football in Gainesville.
Barring something unexpected, the linebacker will have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer bylaws. Then, beginning in 2021, he would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
It should be noted that the Florida Gators football program has not confirmed the transfer’s addition to the roster.
Keeter was a three-star Member of the Bruins’ 2019 recruiting class. He did not see the field as a true freshman.
Florida State football has officially added a current FBS player to its roster.
Late last month, Devontay Taylor announced on Twitter that he will be transferring into the Florida State football program. Saturday, FSU confirmed the offensive lineman’s addition to the Seminoles.
Taylor had announced his transfer from Florida International in December.
As a graduate transfer, Taylor will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility.
”We are excited about the addition of Devontay Taylor into the Seminole family,” new head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “Devontay is a recent college graduate and will provide us a talented playmaker to the offensive line position group. He has played in 32 games throughout his collegiate career after originally signing as a 240-pound defensive lineman. Devontay will be immediately eligible and will provide great competition on the offensive front. We are looking forward to having him as part of the program.”
Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 32 games for the Conference USA school.
In the release noting Taylor’s addition, FSU also managed to toss a bit of shade in the general direction of one of its in-state rivals:
… started at right tackle and blocked as FIU allowed zero sacks and averaged 4.7 yards per rush in 30-24 win vs. Miami …