A Georgia Bulldogs football staffer is the latest addition to Jeff Scott’s first coaching staff at South Florida.

Saturday, USF confirmed the hiring of Jules Montinar. The Georgia Bulldogs football staffer will serve as the Bulls’ cornerbacks coach.

This past season, Montinar was a defensive quality control coach at UGA.

”We are excited to welcome Jules and his family to the Bulls family,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a Florida native with a great track record of recruiting the state and has worked with and learned from some of the best defenses in college football over his career. He will do a fantastic job leading our cornerbacks.”

Prior to UGA, Montinar was the cornerbacks coach at Texas State for three season (2016-18). Montinar has also spent time at James Madison (2014-15), Alabama (2012-13), Purdue (2011) and Eastern Kentucky (2008-09).

At both Alabama and Purdue, Montinar, who played his college football at EKU, served as a graduate assistant.

With Montinar’s hiring, Scott now has nine of his 10 on-field assistants on staff. Based on the previous hires, the next addition will be on the defensive side of the football: