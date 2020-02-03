Clemson football
Getty Images

Duke confirms signing of Clemson transfer QB Chase Brice

By John TaylorFeb 3, 2020, 8:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

A high-profile Clemson football transfer officially has found a landing spot.  And, as expected, he won’t be leaving the ACC.

Jan. 16, Chase Brice announced on Twitter that he had decided to transfer out of the Clemson football program.  Almost immediately, speculation turned to USF as a potential landing spot as Jeff Scott, the former Clemson football assistant, is now the head coach of the Bulls.  Georgia was also mentioned as a possibility because it’s his home state, although that seemed highly unlikely as UGA is the new home for Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman.

Late last week, though, Brice confirmed that he has “been talking with Vanderbilt.” Brice further stated that there are “about five, six, seven schools that have a great opportunity for me to go in.”  One of those schools was Duke, with Brice taking a visit to the Blue Devils this weekend.  The visit was a very satisfactory one, apparently, as Brice announced Super Bowl Sunday that he has committed to Duke.

One day later, head coach David Cutcliffe confirmed that Brice has signed a financial aid agreement with Duke.  As he will play for the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer, Brice will have two seasons of eligibility to use.

Brice was a three-star 2017 signee for Clemson football, rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was also the No. 40 player regardless of position in the state of Georgia.

The past two seasons, Brice went 75-of-124 for 896 yards with nine touchdowns against four interceptions while adding another 179 rushing yards. He memorably saved Clemson’s 2018 national championship run, stepping in for an injured Trevor Lawrence in the game immediately following Kelly Bryant‘s midseason departure, leading the Tigers from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win over Syracuse.

For those curious, Clemson and Duke aren’t scheduled to play in either of the two seasons Brice would be in Durham.  They could, though, meet in the conference championship game.

Texas A&M assistant reportedly not joining Penn State coaching staff

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 3, 2020, 6:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jimbo Fisher is keeping a key member of his coaching staff despite an attempt to lure him away by another Power Five program.

According to FootballScoop, Aggies defensive line coach Elijah Robinson is “planning” to stay in College Station going forward. He had been heavily linked in recent days to the opening for the same position at Penn State.

The attempt by James Franklin to bring Robinson to State College was not a surprise. The New Jersey native is highly regarded as a recruiter and is a former Nittany Lions defensive tackle. An injury early in his career led to a coaching career and he learned under famed Big Ten assistant Larry Johnson for several years.

Robinson was hired by Fisher two years ago from Baylor. He spent several seasons as a key member of the staff under another former PSU player, Matt Rhule. This included a stint at Temple and with the Bears up the road in Waco.

Franklin now has to go back to the drawing board for a new DL coach. The position has been open since Sean Spencer left to join the New York Giants last month.

Mississippi State’s Mike Leach grabs commitment from Stanford QB K.J. Costello

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 3, 2020, 6:32 PM EST
2 Comments

K.J Costello is going from trying to beat Mike Leach to playing for him at Mississippi State.

The highly anticipated Stanford graduate transfer finally picked his 2020 destination in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, confirming he was also trading in the Pac-12 for the SEC next season:

Costello heads to Starkville as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left. He entered the portal back in December in a rather surprise move but wound up being one of the more intriguing options on the market given his experience.

In 28 appearances for the Cardinal, Costello threw for 49 touchdowns over 6,000 yards. Injuries hampered his 2019 campaign on the Farm, limiting him to just five games as the program missed out on a bowl game. He was one of the better West Coast QB’s in 2018 however, helping the team to nine wins while throwing for 29 touchdowns.

Costello had been heavily linked with another Pac-12 North team — Washington — in recent weeks. Instead he is ticketed to play for another friendly face from the division.

The move to bring in a graduate transfer by Leach is an interesting one either way. Mississippi State’s QB room already has junior Keytaon Thompson and rising sophomore Garrett Shrader. Both started games for the Bulldogs as freshmen and bring much more to the table than Costello does with their legs.

This will also be the second straight season the program has brought in a grad transfer at the position as well. Of course, Tommy Stevens arrival from Penn State was mostly the result of a connection with former head coach Joe Moorhead. That experiment didn’t work out as planned for the team, leading to Shrader’s emergence behind center.

Bulldogs fans have to hope that this time around, things turn out much better as they transition to the Air Raid. One thing seems certain, the team won’t lack for options as an exciting new era gets underway in 2020 down in Starkvegas.

Stanford OL transfer Devery Hamilton commits to Duke

New Duke OL Devery Hamilton
Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

The NCAA Transfer Portal has been quite kind to Duke football the last 24 hours.

In an Instagram post on Monday afternoon, Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton confirmed that he would be swapping coasts on the gridiron after committing to the Blue Devils.

View this post on Instagram

I am thankful for my time at Stanford and everyone who has helped me while I was here. It has been an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to pursue my dreams on and off the field, and I have grown as a person in my 4 years here. I’m thankful to have had great teammates whom I have created lifelong bonds with, and I look forward to what y’all do in the future. I will miss y’all! With that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be attending Duke Univeristy next year to continue playing football and to pursue a graduate degree! Thank you to everyone who has helped me throughout this difficult process. It has been a long month, but I am grateful to have the support system in place to come to a big decision like this one.

A post shared by Devery Hamilton (@d_hamilton_19) on

The 6-foot-7 tackle was a former four-star recruit out of Maryland and visited several schools out East. He picked Duke less than a day after the program landed another key transfer in ex-Clemson QB Chase Brice.

Hamilton leaves the Farm having redshirted last season following an injury four games into the 2019 campaign. He started six games the year prior, splitting time at both guard spots and at left tackle. The soon to be redshirt senior should have two years of eligibility left in Durham.

Looking at 2020, Hamilton has a good chance to start on a revamped offensive line. The Blue Devils recently brought in ex-Florida State assistant coach Greg Frey and have hit the transfer market quite a bit in recent weeks too. Head coach David Cutcliffe has to hope the moves pay off in a bounce-back campaign after going 5-7 in 2019.

Duke opens the 2020 season at home against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 5.

Georgia spending on recruiting tops in the country in 2019, jumps $1 million from previous year

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 3, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
2 Comments

Georgia’s presence near the top of the recruiting rankings has been no accident. Certainly head coach Kirby Smart’s prowess on the trail has something to do with it but so too does the school’s wallet.

Recent figures obtained from the 2018-19 fiscal year by the Athens Banner Herald show that the Bulldogs spent more than anybody in the country on football recruiting last year. That number — some $3.7 million — was more than a $1 million more than last year too.

Some of the figures from the paper are quite eye-opening for anybody not familiar with the operation in Athens:

Clemson reported spending $2.2 million on football recruiting and Oklahoma $1.28 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Georgia’s football recruiting spending in fiscal year 2019 is more than five times what it was in fiscal year 2014. Georgia spent nearly two and a half times more money in fiscal year 2019 recruiting football players than it spent recruiting athletes for its other 20 teams combined. Football support staff spending was $5.6 million, up from $4.9 million.

No wonder that UGA boosters have ponied up nearly $140 million.

Overall the school still reported a healthy profit. They took in over $174 million from July 2018-June 2019 and spent just over $143 million of it. That profit margin of over $30 million is reported to be the second-highest in the SEC.

Even with numerous eight- and nine-figures being thrown around, the Bulldogs actually came in lower than the previous season in some places. There’s an easy explanation for that though. The team made the national title game in Atlanta but missed out on the Playoff the following year.

Still, it seems that both on and off the field, the Georgia football machine rolled on.