Dismissed Houston LB Eyabi Anoma enters transfer portal once again

In a bit of an unsurprising development, former Houston and Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma has entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. Ayobi will hope to latch on with another college football program.

Anoma was dismissed by Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen for a violation of team rules, a decision that was confirmed this week. This is not Anoma’s first trip through the portal, of course. Anoma stepped in and out, and back into the portal last year as he evaluated his position at Alabama. After initially entering the transfer portal, Anoma withdrew his name from the portal to stay at Alabama. Five months later, Anoma was no longer enrolled at Alabama after being suspended and expelled for a “university-level issue.”

Eyabi Anoma, who was dismissed by Houston yesterday, is now back in the NCAA transfer portal. Third time in the portal in the last 12 months for the former five-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 12, 2020

Anoma transferred to Houston last year but was held out of 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. If he lands at another FBS program this time around, he will be eligible to play in the 2020 season. Anoma has up to three years of eligibility remaining after being able to burn a redshirt year of eligibility in 2019.

Where Anoma goes from here remains to be seen. The former five-star recruit has plenty of talent and potential and could be an added asset to any defense as long as he stays in the good graces of the staff at his next stop.

