One former USC football player’s Transfer Tour has continued on the East Coast. Reportedly.

After finding himself fourth on the USC football quarterbacking depth chart, Jack Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, and after a flirtation with Oregon State, Sears landed at San Diego State. In fact, he signed a grant-in-aid with the Mountain West Conference school.

In late January, and a couple of weeks after a head-coaching change at SDSU, however, Sears backed off that commitment.

Monday and Tuesday, Sears took a visit to Northwestern as he kicked off his search for yet another new collegiate home in earnest. According to 247Sports.com, Sears was on the campus of NC State University for a visit to the Wolfpack.

Devin Leary, a four-star 2018 signee, entered the spring as the favorite to claim the job after starting the last five games in 2019. Bailey Hockman is in the mix as well.

Now, getting back to Sears.

Prior to committing to and signing with San Diego State, Sears had taken a visit to Oregon State in early November. At this point, it’s unclear if the Beavers remain in play for the quarterback. As of now, though, he has no plans to visit Corvallis.

As a graduate transfer, Sears will be eligible to play for any FBS school in 2020. He would also have another season of eligibility he could use in 2021 as well.

Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown the following season.

Obviously, Sears didn’t attempt a pass this past season as he entered the portal prior to 2019 kicking off.