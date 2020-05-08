One erstwhile member of the Miami football team may be on the verge of finding himself a new college football home. Reportedly.

In late January, rumors were swirling that Jarren Williams was looking to leave The U. On Instagram Jan. 23, Williams confirmed his intent to leave the Miami football program by entering the transfer portal.

Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that Williams “is likely to transfer to” Western Kentucky. Thus far, there’s been no indication from the player on his social media accounts that WKU is his landing spot.

As we previously stated, history would suggest there’s the slightest of possibilities that Williams could return to the Miami football team. In December of 2018, the then-true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt. That, though, doesn’t seem like a possibility the further down the road this goes.

That reversal was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the ACC school.

Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback. After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.

Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach. A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.

It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts. The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.

For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.