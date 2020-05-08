Miami football
Getty Images

Western Kentucky might be landing spot for Miami transfer QB Jarren Williams

By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One erstwhile member of the Miami football team may be on the verge of finding himself a new college football home.  Reportedly.

In late January, rumors were swirling that Jarren Williams was looking to leave The U.  On Instagram Jan. 23, Williams confirmed his intent to leave the Miami football program by entering the transfer portal.

Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that Williams “is likely to transfer to” Western Kentucky.  Thus far, there’s been no indication from the player on his social media accounts that WKU is his landing spot.

As we previously stated, history would suggest there’s the slightest of possibilities that Williams could return to the Miami football team. In December of 2018, the then-true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt.  That, though, doesn’t seem like a possibility the further down the road this goes.

That reversal was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the ACC school.

Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback.  After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.

Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach.  A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.

It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts.  The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.

For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.  The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.

Virginia Tech lands commitment from Kansas transfer WR Evan Fairs

Virginia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After losing a quartet of wide receivers to transfer, Virginia Tech has plucked one from the football portal.  And a Power Five one, for good measure.

In early February, Evan Fairs announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer database.  That was the receiver’s first step in leaving Kansas.  Thursday, Fairs took the next, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to the Virginia Tech football team.

Fairs stated he made the decision “[a]fter a good talk with my parents and coaches.”

Fairs will be coming to Virginia Tech football as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.  The upcoming season will be his last at the collegiate level.

Fairs was a three-star 2016 signee.  All told, Fairs played in 26 games during his time with the Jayhawks.  Just two of those appearances came this past season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.

Far and away Fairs’ best season was 2017.  That year, Fairs caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.  In the other three seasons, the Texas native totaled four passes for 57 yards.

Back in January, it was reported that four Hokies wide receivers entered the NCAA transfer databaseJacoby Pinckney ultimately moved on to Appalachian State.  Damon Hazelton, meanwhile, landed at Missouri.

Alabama transfer LB Nigel Knott commits to East Carolina

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

An erstwhile Alabama football player has found his new college football home.

Back in late January, Nigel Knott took the first step in leaving the Alabama football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Thursday, the linebacker exited the portal by announcing on Twitter that he has “decided to continue my football career at [East Carolina].”

Thus far, ECU has not confirmed Knott’s addition to the roster.

Knott left the Alabama football team as a graduate.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for ECU in 2020.  The upcoming season with the Pirates will be his final year of eligibility.

Knott was a four-star 2016 signee for the Crimson Tide.  The Mississippi native was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country.  He was also the No. 4 player in his home state regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Knott took a redshirt.  Over the next two seasons, he appeared in 11 games.  An even 10 of those appearances came in 2018.  Knott didn’t play at all in 2019 because he was medically disqualified.  In December of last year, he was cleared.  A month later, he entered the transfer portal.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Joe Burrow announcing his transfer from Ohio State

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 8:04 AM EDT
1 Comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Air Force posts highest APR score in FBS for 2018; Florida State lowest
THE SYNOPSIS: The annual look at the academic side of the student-athlete equation.

2018

THE HEADLINE: QB Joe Burrow announces transfer from Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: Burrow ultimately landed at LSU.  And the rest, as they say, is history.  How historic?  Let us go back and count the ways:

In late January, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophythe Associated Press National Player of the Year Awardthe Maxwell Awardthe Walter Camp Awardthe Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:

  • Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60
  • Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)
  • Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)
  • Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039
  • Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)
  • Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14

Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh’s busy June includes 26 satellite camp stops
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember the satellite camp imbroglio?  That was great.  Also remember: In five seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh has finished third or fourth in The Big Ten East four times.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M chancellor rips Texas and Longhorn Network
THE SYNOPSIS: This post garnered 197 comments.  Things got chippy.  And personal.  Imagine that.

2012

THE HEADLINE: McQueary to file whistleblower suit against Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: This storyline was an extension of the Jerry Sandusky scandal that rocked Happy Valley.  In 2017, Mike McQueary ended that lawsuit against Penn State.  The former Joe Paterno assistant has previously been awarded $12 million in a civil lawsuit filed against the university.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Be like all the cool kids, follow CFT on Twitter
THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, CFT had in the neighborhood of 2,000 followers.  A decade later, we’re at nearly 106,000 followers.  Speaking of which, follow us on the tweeting machine HERE.

FCS RB Jordan Bell loses part of his left leg in motorcycle accident

FCS
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One player at the FCS level has (probably) seen his playing career come to an end.  Fortunately, though, he’s still alive to talk about it.

Tennessee State’s Jordan Bell was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on April 4 of this year that left his left leg badly damaged.  According to The Tennessean, Bell was transported via ambulance to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.  An initial surgery was performed in an attempt to save the right leg.  Ultimately, following a second surgery, the decision was made to amputate the running back’s left leg just below the knee.

To his credit, Bell is not allowing the development to dampen his spirits.  Or his drive.

“I’m not going crazy, thinking about my whole future right now,” Bell told the newspaper. “But I’m (motivated) to make big chunks in progress (toward) what I’m focused on. And what I’m focused on right now is mid-May. That’s when I’m going to walk and do everything myself. I’m going to be ready for my prosthetic.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Bell appeared in five games.  He carried the ball twice for five yards.  He was also credited with five special teams tackles. This past season, the Antioch, Tenn., native was credited with eight tackles on special teams.

“You pray for them every day — to keep them from any hurt, harm or danger,” Bell’s head coach, Rod Reed, stated about all of his players. “When you hear something as tragic as that, it really breaks your heart.”

And, is far as the “probably” in the lede?  Family members told TMZ.com that “one of Jordan’s goals is to “eventually play football again.”

Tennessee State is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Southern University Sept. 5. There are no FBS schools on the Tigers’ slate this year.  Last season, the FCS school faced one FBS program — Middle Tennessee State.  They are also slated to play Mississippi State in November of 2021.