When it comes to Tennessee and its current football recruiting roll, we’re running out of superlatives
To recap (again):
Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown. Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment. This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith. Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock.
In an Instagram post wishing his mom a Happy Mother’s Days, Aaron Willis used her gift that he has committed to Tennessee football.
That gives the Vols a whopping 10 commitments in exactly two weeks.
Willis is a four-star 2021 prospect. The Maryland high schooler is the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country. He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position in his home state.
Tennessee now has 20 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school. Two of those commits are five-stars, while another six are four-stars.
With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 47 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.