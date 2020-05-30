Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nebraska and its football roster has taken a handful of hits this offseason. This week, the hits kept on coming.

Henry Gray on Twitter Friday announced that he will be entering the transfer database. That would mark the defensive back’s first step in leaving the Nebraska football program. In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska for everything they have done for me in the time that I was there,” Gray wrote. “Due to a[n] unanticipated family situation I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

My recruitment is now 100% open pic.twitter.com/4uys6d7iTs — Chosen👶🏾🖤 (@_HG2X) May 29, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Gray was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. The Miami native was rated as the No. 27 safety in the country. He was also the No. 43 recruit regardless of position in the state of Florida. Something else? He was the second-highest-rated signee for the Cornhuskers.

Given the fact that he cited family issues, it appears likely Gray will seek a waiver for immediate eligibility at another FBS school.

Gray is one of at least 13 scholarship Cornhuskers who have left the program for one reason or another this offseason. Included in those are:

Additionally, three walk-on offensive linemen have left as well.