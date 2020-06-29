Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once again, the Oklahoma State football program has found itself in the offseason headlines.

Earlier this month, three Oklahoma State football players utilized Twitter to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Monday morning, OSU announced some additional positives.

Of the 110 Cowboys football players tested, the school stated, 14 of those came back positive. However, just one of those remains an active case. That unnamed player is currently in quarantine. In fact, OSU has not identified any of the players by name who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On his personal Twitter account June 2, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he had been confirmed as having COVID-19. The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures. Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguez, confirmed June 14 that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via Twitter the same night as Rodriguez, and using the linebacker’s tweet as a jumping-off point, wide receiver Gabe Simpson announced that he had the virus as well.

It’s unclear if the three publicly-known OSU cases are part of the 14 cases confirmed by the football program.

The Big 12 announced last month that it would allow student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15. The first wave of Cowboys returning to campus happened two weeks prior to that.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Sept. 3 at home against Oregon State.