Oklahoma State football
Oklahoma State confirms 14 football players test positive for COVID-19

By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT
Once again, the Oklahoma State football program has found itself in the offseason headlines.

Earlier this month, three Oklahoma State football players utilized Twitter to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19.  Monday morning, OSU announced some additional positives.

Of the 110 Cowboys football players tested, the school stated, 14 of those came back positive.  However, just one of those remains an active case.  That unnamed player is currently in quarantine.  In fact, OSU has not identified any of the players by name who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On his personal Twitter account June 2, Amen Ogbongbemiga revealed that he had been confirmed as having COVID-19.  The Oklahoma State football player added that he tested positive after attending a protest and taking safety measures.  Using the same social-media vehicle, one of Ogbongbemiga’s teammates, Malcolm Rodriguezconfirmed June 14 that he, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Via Twitter the same night as Rodriguez, and using the linebacker’s tweet as a jumping-off point, wide receiver Gabe Simpson announced that he had the virus as well.

It’s unclear if the three publicly-known OSU cases are part of the 14 cases confirmed by the football program.

The Big 12 announced last month that it would allow student-athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15.  The first wave of Cowboys returning to campus happened two weeks prior to that.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Sept. 3 at home against Oregon State.

Arkansas will be new home for Oklahoma transfer WR Jaquayln Crawford, the sixth Power Five transfer added by Razorbacks this offseason

Arkansas football
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
In his first year in Fayetteville, new Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is making some transfer portal hay.  Especially when it comes to Power Five players.

Already this offseason, Arkansas has added five players with Power Five experience to its football roster.  This past weekend, Jaquayln Crawford made it a half-dozen as the Oklahoma transfer announced on Twitter his commitment to Arkansas football.  The wide receiver had entered the NCAA transfer database way back in November of last year.

Barring something out of the ordinary, Crawford will have to sit out his first season with Arkansas football.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility to start using with the Razorbacks in 2021.

Crawford was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 9 athlete in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Texas. Of the 23 members of OU’s class that year, only seven signees were rated higher than Crawford.

Despite that recruiting pedigree, Crawford played in just one game — the 2018 Kansas win last November — during his time with the Sooners.

As alluded to earlier, Crawford is the sixth transfer added this cycle from Power Five schools.  He’s also the seventh overall.

Those other six are linebacker Levi Draper (Oklahoma), quarterback Feleipe Franks (Florida), defensive back Jerry Jacobs (Arkansas State), defensive tackle Xavier Kelly (Clemson) and kicker AJ Reed (Duke).

Georgia’s Devonte Wyatt has misdemeanor charges dismissed

Georgia football
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 12:48 PM EDT
One Georgia football player has successfully navigated the legal system.

In very late February, Devonte Wyatt was arrested by officers from the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office on three misdemeanor charges following a verbal altercation with a female in which he has a relationship. The rising senior defensive lineman for Georgia football was facing one count each of family violence, criminal trespass, and damage to property.

Four months later, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, all of the charges against Wyatt have been dismissed.  A county official told the Athens Banner-Herald that, “[a]fter carefully reviewing the evidence and consulting with the alleged victim, we decided to dismiss the case in the interests of justice.”

It had been alleged that a verbal altercation at an on-campus residence ultimately led to Wyatt kicking the female’s door “multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open.” The damage to the door was estimated to be less than $500.

It’s unclear if Wyatt will be in line for any type of punishment from the Georgia football program.

“I’m disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report,” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement at the time. “This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way.”

Wyatt was a four-star member of the Georgia football Class of 2018 after beginning his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.  The past two seasons for the Bulldogs, Wyatt has played in 25 games.  In a baker’s dozen appearances in 2019, he led all interior UGA linemen in tackles with 30, while his 27 quarterback pressures were second on the team.

His lone start at Georgia came in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

K-State head coach Chris Klieman responds as his football players vow to not ‘play, practice, meet’ in aftermath of student’s George Floyd tweet

K-State football
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
K-State was the latest to see its football players attempt to wield their newly-powerful voices and effect change.  And now their head coach has responded.

The genesis of this latest development is Jaden McNeil.  Or, more specifically, a tweet sent out by McNeil.  According to the Wichita Eagle, McNeil is “a junior at K-State who has been in the news previously for founding the white-supremacist group America First Students in Manhattan.”

Thursday, McNeil posted the following on Twitter:

“Congratulations to George Floyd on being [drug-free] for an entire month!” Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer Memorial Day, sparking a month of peaceful protests and violent riots as a response to racial injustice and police brutality.

In response to McNeil’s tweet, and the subsequent outcry from the community, the university’s president, Richard Myers, issued the following statement:

The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms.

We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.

Saturday, however, saw K-State football players across the roster, both Black and white, posted a unified statement on Twitter in which they vowed to not “play, practice or meet” until the university puts “a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.”

Below is the entirety of the student-athletes’ statement:

To our family at Kansas State: Due to the recent disparaging, insensitive and unsettling comments made by a fellow student, we as a football team, after consultation with students from campus organizations as well as students from the general student body, feel it is best for us to stand with the students.”

We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students. We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.

Sunday night, K-State head football coach Chris Klieman released the following statement on Twitter:

Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. On and off the field, as a family, we will make a difference through our ACTION.

I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever.

Black Lives Matter.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Gainesville police confirming Aaron Hernandez was ‘questioned very briefly’ in ’07 shooting

college football
By John TaylorJun 29, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on June 29, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Keyshawn ‘Pie’ Young becomes sixth USC wideout to enter transfer portal
THE SYNOPSIS: I don’t care who ya are, that’s a lot of turnover at one position in one offseason.

2019

THE HEADLINE: ‘Last Chance U’ coach indicted on 10 charges, including eight felonies
THE SYNOPSIS: This is the same coach, Jason Brown, who resigned four months earlier after texting  German player “I’m your new Hitler.” So, yeah.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma State punter Zach Sinor launches campaign for… Heisman Trophy
THE SYNOPSIS: Kicking specialist are a rare breed.  This one in particular.  As for his performance after launching the stiff-armed campaign?  Sinor averaged 43.1 yards per punt.  That number was third in the Big 12 and 40th nationally.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss violations laid out to NCAA by stepfather of Laremy Tunsil
THE SYNOPSIS: As we stated previously, Tunsil was everything as advertised on the field.  Off the field, well… ya see…

2015

THE HEADLINE: SEC SIDs pick Auburn vs. Georgia for SEC title
THE SYNOPSIS: How did the Nostradumbasses do?  Alabama beat Florida 29-15 to claim the 2015 SEC championship.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Former Auburn standout Philip Lutzenkirchen killed in car accident
THE SYNOPSIS: The 23-year-old Lutzenkirchen was a passenger in the single-car crash.  Both he and the driver were legally drunk at the time of the accident.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Gainesville PD confirms Aaron Hernandez ‘questioned very briefly’ in ’07 shooting
THE SYNOPSIS: This surfaced after the former Florida Gators star was arrested on a first-degree murder chargeHis potential role in a double homicide the year before was also brought to light.  Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd.  Two years later, Hernandez hung himself in his jail cell. As for the 2007 shooting? It was determined in 2017 that Hernandez was not the triggerman.

2012

THE HEADLINE: UGA’s Isaiah Crowell arrested on felony charges
THE SYNOPSIS: That same day, the Georgia running back was dismissed by Mark Richt. Crowell subsequently transferred to FCS Alabama State.

2010

THE HEADLINE: WAC takes expansion off the table until 2012
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, the Western Athletic Conference discontinued football as a sponsored sport.